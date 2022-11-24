How to gift skins in Fortnite: A step by step guide

It is possible to gift skins in Fortnite Battle Royale, and the process is very simple. However, you will need to have some V-Bucks in your account to do this. Thanks to the gifting system, you can surprise your in-game friends!

Epic Games released Fortnite gifting in late 2018. Ever since then, millions of players have used it. Gifting has some limitations, but you can generally gift almost any item in the Item Shop.

This article will explain how to gift skins in Fortnite. We will provide a step-by-step guide on how to perform this process and give a pleasant surprise to your friends.

You can gift skins in Fortnite by spending V-Bucks

You can gift skins in Fortnite Battle Royale by spending your V-Bucks (Image via Epic Games)

Your account must have some V-Bucks for you to gift skins in Fortnite Battle Royale. The cheapest skin costs 800 V-Bucks, which is equal to around $7. However, if you want to gift Legendary skins, you will need to have 2,000 V-Bucks in your account.

You can also gift bundles and other cosmetics to your friends. When it comes to the Battle Pass, on the other hand, you will have to purchase it with real money instead of V-Bucks, then gift it to your friends.

Before we begin, it's important to note that in order to gift skins in Fortnite, you need to enable two-factor authentication on your account. You can do it here. Furthermore, you must have been friends with another player for more than 48 hours before you can send them a gift.

Here's how to gift skins in Fortnite:

1) Open the Item Shop and find the item you want to gift

You can only gift skins that are available in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

To begin the gifting process, open the Item Shop and select the skin you want to gift to your friend.

Please keep in mind that you can only gift the items that are currently available in the shop.

2) Interact with the gift button

You need to interact with the gift button (Image via Epic Games)

Once you choose the cosmetic item you want to gift to your Fortnite friend, press the "Gift To Friends" button. The button is right under the yellow button used to purchase cosmetics.

3) Choose the friend you want to send the gift to

Your friend list will load and allow you to choose the gift receiver (Image via Epic Games)

After interacting with the gift button, select the friend you want to send the gift to. Your friend list will load on the left side of the screen, and all eligible friends will be shown on it.

It's important to note that you will not be able to gift cosmetic items to friends who already own them. To check if your friend owns the item, you simply need to check the message under their name.

4) Make the final confirmation

You will need to make one final confirmation before you gift skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The final step of the process requires you to confirm the transaction. To make the final confirmation, you will need to hold the "Purchase Gift" button.

Poll : 0 votes