How to host a custom match in Fortnite

Hosting private games in Fortnite to enjoy with your friends might be tricky. Epic Games doesn't allow casual players to host custom matches. Only content creators and tournament organizers can host rooms. Fortunately, joining these rooms is open to everyone.

Those who want to avoid sweats in public lobbies are often looking for ways to play custom matches. Moreover, some players might want to start a career as content creators and want to record videos and guides. Custom matches are also very helpful in creating strategies for pro play and getting to know the map.

Naturally, the restriction on hosting custom matches in Fortnite are extremely disappointing, especially when all the other major games allow the same.

A step-by-step guide for hosting a custom match in Fortnite

Epic Games' partners enrolled in the Support-A-Creator Program are allotted a personal key. Unlike casual players, they can use this key to create custom rooms in the battle royale game. Once players have their own Creator Code, they can follow a few simple steps and host rooms for their friends and viewers.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to create a custom match in Fortnite:

Select a server region that should be common for all the participants. Set the game mode between solos, duos, trios, or squads based on player count. Head over to the 'Custom Options' tab on the bottom right of the screen. Choose between the classic Battle Royale mode or customize the game based on tournament or video preference. Generate a custom matchmaking key (4-16 letters/numbers, no special characters). Share the matchmaking key with everyone you want to participate in the match. Press 'Play' and wait for the room to start filling up. Start the game once all the players are in the custom match in Fortnite.

Once again, players will have to be accepted into the Support-A-Creator Program to be able to host a custom game.

How to join a custom match in Fortnite

Not many people can host a custom room in the battle royale game. However, there are no restrictions on joining private rooms. In fact, streamers and content creators often host such rooms for hide-and-seek or fashion show videos.

If you want to participate in a custom room hosted by your favorite streamer or content creator, you can follow these simple steps:

Make sure that your server is set to the same one as the room's host. Open the Discover tab and click on the 'Custom Key' button on the bottom right. Enter the custom key set by the host. Go back to the lobby and press start to enter into the private match.

It is necessary for the participants to be on the same server as the host. Moreover, do not share the key with any unwanted players if you do not want your tournament or custom match fun to be ruined.

