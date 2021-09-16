How to interact with an overturned car in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced Character Punchcards that grant players a massive amount of XP. This will naturally help them level up the Battle Pass and unlock a wide range of exciting rewards.

One of the Character Punchcards in the current season features Pitstop. By interacting with the NPC near Boney Burbs, players can activate the Stunt Training questline.

Like all other Character Punchcards questlines, Stunt Training has five stages.

Procedure to interact with an overturned car in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

'Interact with an overturned car to flip it right side up' is the fifth stage of the Stunt Training questline. Before reaching this stage, players will have to complete the following stages:

Refuel a vehicle with gas

Travel 500m while in a vehicle

Destroy 3 Mailboxes with a vehicle

Get 2 seconds of air time with a vehicle

To complete the final stage, players have to first get a vehicle. It is recommended to then build a ramp and drop the vehicle from a height. This might take a few tries, but will eventually lead to the vehicle getting overturned.

How to overturn a car in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Players can also drop vehicles from bridges or cliffs. This will usually turn them upside down.

Interacting with an overturned vehicle is the easiest part of this challenge. Players simply need to go near the vehicle and a 'Flip' option will pop up with the designated control button.

Where to find Pitstop in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Pitstop is one of the 17 new NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players can find him near Boney Burbs.

Here's the location of Pitstop on the map:

Pitstop's location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Fortnite)

Pitstop can be found roaming around the gas station in Boney Burbs:

Pitstop in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Fortnite)

Character Punchcards have introduced several interesting questlines in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Apart from the map, players around the world have appreciated the new season, and it is safe to assume Epic Games will work on the map with the upcoming updates.

