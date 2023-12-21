How to make Fruit Pie in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In the expansive open world of LEGO Fortnite, creativity and survival go hand in hand, and a well-prepared adventurer knows how valuable a good meal can be. Among the array of the many culinary delights available for players to indulge in, the Fruit Pie stands out not only as a hearty and delicious option but also as one of the most useful ones with gameplay benefits.

If you're keen on boosting your hunger and health levels with treats full of flavor, this article will guide you through the simple cooking process for the Fruit Pie in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to cooking Fruit Pie in LEGO Fortnite

1) Collect the required ingredients and equipment

Flour (Image via MonkeyKingHero on YouTube)

Before cooking the Fruit Pie, ensure you have an Oven ready to go. You can build one in the game with specific resources like Obsidian Slabs at the Crafting Bench:

Eight Brightcore

15 Copper Bars

35 Obsidian Slabs

It is advised that you build your Oven in a sheltered area as that allows you to use it even when it's raining, thus saving you time.

After constructing an Oven, gather the Fruit Pie recipe ingredients like Slap Berries. To get all the ingredients required, refer to the following:

Flour: Flour can be acquired by milling Wheat Grain in the Grain Mill.

Raspberry: You can find an abundance of Raspberries in the environment, and you can also set up a Raspberry Farm to ensure a steady supply.

Snow Berry: Snow Berries can be found in the environment like Raspberries but specifically within the Frostlands biome.

Slap Berry: Slap Berries can also be found in the environment, specifically near bodies of water.

2) Cooking the Fruit Pie in the Oven

Fruit Pie (Image via Games & Apps Tutorials on YouTube)

Once you have collected all the required ingredients, head back to your LEGO Fortnite village and access the Oven. Here, you can find and select the recipe for the Fruit Pie.

To cook Fruit Pie, you will need 1x Flour, 1x Raspberry, 3x Snow Berries, and 3x Slap Berries, which can be submitted to the Oven. Once the cooking process is completed, collect the Fruit Pie, adding a delicious treat to your in-game inventory.

The Fruit Pie is not just another delicious treat for your character but also a practical and useful meal for your journey. It replenishes 15 Health and 8 Hunger and provides a LEGO Fortnite character with increased stamina for a short duration of two minutes, allowing you to use this meal to its full potential.

