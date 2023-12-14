How to make Pizza in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

One of the many delicacies you can cook with the right equipment and ingredients in LEGO Fortnite is Pizza. This item can be extremely beneficial if you're looking to restore a large amount of health quickly. That said, this Italian delight is harder to craft than some of the more commonly available items.

The first task is to gather all the resources required to bake a Pizza, and it can't be made if even one resource is missing. Similarly, you must craft a particular type of oven. However, making this delicacy in LEGO Fortnite can be easy for beginners and veterans.

What do you need to make Pizza in LEGO Fortnite?

The overall set of requirements can be divided into two groups:

Ingredients - the items required for any recipe.

Equipment - gear for utilizing ingredients and turning them into edible items.

Baking a pizza requires an oven. Like almost all things in LEGO Fortnite, this item can be crafted with different resources. In this case, you'll need 8 Brightcores, 15 Copper Bars, and 35 Obisidian Slabs. All three resources can be found in different regions of the game's map.

Once the oven is ready, you'll need the recipe's ingredients: 2 Flour, 1 Meat, 1 Cheese, and 3 Spicy Peppers.

To get the Flour, collect Wheat grain, which can then be converted at a Grain Mill.

To get the Meat, kill an animal that can be found all over the maps. Even wild animals like Wolves will qualify as a possible ingredient.

Spicy Peppers can be found all over the Dry Valley Biomes.

Finding Cheese is the hardest task, even if you need just one unit. Cheese can only be found in the rarest of chests, and there's still no guarantee that you'll find it at every opening. You may have to open several before getting Cheese out of it.

Once you have all four ingredients, mix them to bake one Pizza in LEGO Fortnite. This food instantly restores 25 health and adds 5 bonus hearts and temporary cold resistance. It is one of the best foods to keep you adventuring in the Snowy Biome to complete different missions.

