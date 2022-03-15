How many days are left for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to end?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end, and a brand new season is right around the corner. Patch 19.40 was the final update of the season, and ever since, the community has been looking forward to new content with Chapter 3 Season 2.

Throughout Chapter 3 Season 1, loopers have witnessed The Imagined Order and The Seven preparing for an inevitable war. Dr. Slone is using drilling machines while The Scientist is requesting The Paradigm to return.

This article will talk about the potential release date of Chapter 3 Season 2 and the days left before the end of the ongoing season.

When does Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite end?

If everything goes as planned, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will end on March 19, 2022. This also happens when the current Battle Pass expires, and players should plan their XP grind accordingly.

Those who still haven't reached tier 100 can rely on XP glitches for some quick XP, and others can use the bonus XP from Creative to unlock bonus styles for the Spider-Man skin.

Several leakers and content creators in the community are worried about Epic Games delaying the upcoming season for many reasons.

The likes of SypherPK and CouRage have discovered that Fortnite has been quite laggy ever since the arrival of earthquakes. With the shift to Unreal Engine 5, some glaring performance issues need to be fixed before releasing a new season.

On the flip side, some big names have raised concerns regarding the war-based theme of Chapter 3 Season 2. This might not be a good time for Epic Games to move ahead with a war-based season due to Russia's war with Ukraine.

T5G @Top5Gamingx I’m really scared Fortnite will delay Chapter 3 Season 2.



The IO vs Seven “war theme” would launch at the absolute worst time & Fortnite has delayed previous seasons because of this. What do you think? I’m really scared Fortnite will delay Chapter 3 Season 2.The IO vs Seven “war theme” would launch at the absolute worst time & Fortnite has delayed previous seasons because of this. What do you think?

Shiina @ShiinaBR



That's why I don't think there will be any delays tbh @Top5Gamingx I had the same concerns, but the blog post about the new crew pack doubled down that crew members would also get the Battle Pass for S2 for free, and that blog post was published when the crisis had already lasted a few days.That's why I don't think there will be any delays tbh @Top5Gamingx I had the same concerns, but the blog post about the new crew pack doubled down that crew members would also get the Battle Pass for S2 for free, and that blog post was published when the crisis had already lasted a few days.That's why I don't think there will be any delays tbh

What to expect from Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might not include many map changes apart from Cattus Cave and some landmarks turning into sinkholes.

HYPEX @HYPEX



It also hints towards a second Cattus from these groan sounds Looks like "The Devourer" landmark is still planned to turn into a cave, the codename is "CattusCave" and here are some interior sounds of the cave..It also hints towards a second Cattus from these groan sounds Looks like "The Devourer" landmark is still planned to turn into a cave, the codename is "CattusCave" and here are some interior sounds of the cave..It also hints towards a second Cattus from these groan sounds 👀 https://t.co/f4tyWtsx4W

However, many unfinished features should most likely arrive in the next season. To name a few, these include Tactical Overshield, Tactical Sprint, Mythic Thermal AR, drivable IO drillers, and Clamber mechanics.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's some content that was being worked on this season but still unfinished, most likely for S2:



- Tanks

- Cattus Cave

- Tactical Sprint

- Double Deagle

- Jetpacks Chest

- Clamber Mechanic

- Tactical Overshield

- Zeppelin (maybe IO NPCs)

- Vehicle Mods: Armor & Turret



(1/2) Here's some content that was being worked on this season but still unfinished, most likely for S2:- Tanks- Cattus Cave- Tactical Sprint- Double Deagle- Jetpacks Chest- Clamber Mechanic- Tactical Overshield- Zeppelin (maybe IO NPCs)- Vehicle Mods: Armor & Turret(1/2)

Moreover, the prominence of earthquakes near Tilted Towers might mean that the OG POI will be destroyed amidst the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven.

Hence, less than a week is left until the end of Chapter 3 Season 1. It is worth noting that this also means that the community only has a few days left to enjoy the Mythic Spider-Man's Web Shooters.

