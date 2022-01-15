How many skins are there in Fortnite as of 2022?

Ever since its inception in 2017, Epic Games has released several cosmetics for Fortnite. The game has seen several collaborations with some of the most famous names, releasing various cosmetics based upon popular characters such as Batman, LeBron James, Naruto, and Spider-Man, to name a few.

Gamers can get the skins either through the Item Shop or the Battle Pass. Since Epic Games has been consistently releasing outfits for the last four years, gamers are often eager to know how many total skins there are in the game.

This article will reveal the total number of skins in Fortnite as of 2022.

What is the total number of skins in Fortnite?

The presence of a variety of skins in Fortnite is one of the reasons for its popularity among gamers. Everyone loves to dress up their characters in various new cosmetics and show them off in the game.

As of 2022, there are a total of 1270 skins in Fortnite. This figure includes the first skin to the latest one released in the game. The special collaboration skins are also included in the list.

The developers will continue adding several skins to the game in the future. Therefore, the number will keep on increasing with each season.

What are some of the most popular skins in the game?

Since Epic has released over 1200 skins in the game, it is pretty sure that some cosmetics will be preferred more than the rest of the lot. Gamers have shown their affinity towards specific skins, while some are famously disliked.

The community has debated regarding the use of collaboration skins in the game. Even though these cosmetics are well developed, it is evident that loopers prefer skins designed by Epic Games and not inspired by any characters.

Skins such as "Midas" and his family are pretty popular among gamers. "The Fishstick" skin and its variants are also ranked high on the preference list.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the game's protagonist, "Agent Jones," is probably the most popular character skin. The developers have released several skin variants, and all of them are equally popular.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha