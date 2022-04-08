How many V-Bucks does it cost to buy all 100 tiers in Fortnite?

Ranking up the battle pass tiers in Fortnite is very important for gamers. Each season, Epic releases several exclusive skins and other in-game cosmetics through the battle pass. These items do not feature in the Item Shop and, therefore, are in heavy demand.

Gamers can rank up either by grinding XP or by purchasing every level in the game. While most prefer going for the grind, some players prefer buying out the tiers all the way to level 100.

However, not everyone is aware of the amount that needs to be paid for the purchase. Therefore, this article will reveal the total V-Bucks required to buy all 100 tiers in Fortnite.

Total V-Bucks required to buy all 100 tiers of Fortnite battle pass

As per the battle pass of Chapter 3 Season 2, leveling up each tier will require around 75,000 XP. Therefore, for gamers to tier up to level 100, a massive figure of 7,425,000 XP should be grinded.

Players who regularly play the game can easily complete the task. However, those who cannot invest time regularly often choose to buy the first 100 tiers in the game so that the cosmetics can be claimed.

As per reports, each level in Fortnite costs around 150 V-Bucks. If anyone wants to buy all 100 tiers in the game, they must spend a total of 14,850 V-Bucks. To purchase V-Bucks, gamers should spend real-life money.

As of now, there are a handful of options that players can get.

The cost of V-Bucks is listed below:

1000 – £6.49/$7.99

2800 – £15.99/$19.99

5000 – £25.99/$31.99

13500 – £64.99/$79.99

As per the rates given above, to purchase all 100 tiers, gamers must buy several packs. The most feasible option would be to buy the 13500 V-Bucks pack and the 2800 V-Bucks pack. Players will need to spend around $100 for the total transaction.

What are some amazing battle pass cosmetics for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The battle pass of Chapter 3 Season 2 has several items and skins such as Tsuki 2.0, Gunnar, The Imagined, Kiara K.O., and the Origin. There are several variants of these skins that can be unlocked as well.

However, the greatest attraction for this season's battle pass is the presence of Dr. Strange from the Marvel Universe. The character was welcomed with great excitement from the community, and it is no wonder that gamers would buy all 100 tiers to get the skin.

