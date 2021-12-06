How to open a Vault with another player in Fortnite Chapter 3

Opening a Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 is an easy task. Players need to stand with a teammate in front of the scanner and wait until the vault door unlocks. Upon opening the vault, players will receive 25,000 XP and secure good early-game loot.
Step by step guide to open a Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3
1) Open a Vault with another player
The easiest way to open a vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 is with a teammate. Here are the steps needed to complete the task:
- Step 1: Mark the Vault's location on the minimap. This will help to avoid confusion between teammates and show exactly where to land.
- Step 2: Once landed, secure the area and ensure opponents are not nearby.
- Step 3: After securing the area, locate the vault.
- Step 4: Once located, stand with the teammate in front of the Vault's door to activate the scanner.
- Step 5: Once the scan is complete, the lock on the door will turn green and the vault will unlock.
2) Open a Vault as a solo player
Opening a Vault as a solo player is rather tricky. However, it's not impossible. Here are the steps needed to complete the task:
- Step 1: Mark the Vault's location on the minimap. This will help to avoid confusion during the landing stage.
- Step 2: Once landed, secure the area and ensure that no other opponents are nearby.
- Step 3: After securing the area, find and locate the vault.
- Step 4: Once located, find a Seven Sentry NPC and knock them down.
- Step 5: Pickup and carry the NPC to the vault.
- Step 6: Stand in front of the scanner and wait.
- Step 7: Once the scan is complete, the lock on the door will turn green and the vault will unlock.
Vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3
There are a total of seven Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3. Here are their locations:
- Northeast of The Daily Bugle
- On the small island North of The Joneses
- South of Condo Canyon
- Southwest of Coney Crossroads
- Southwest of Greasy Grove
- North of Camp Cuddle
- Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard
Note: The solo method may get patched in future Fortnite Chapter 3 updates.