How to open a Vault with another player in Fortnite Chapter 3

Opening a Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 is an easy task. Players need to stand with a teammate in front of the scanner and wait until the vault door unlocks. Upon opening the vault, players will receive 25,000 XP and secure good early-game loot.

Open a Vault with another player (0/1) - 25,000 XP(Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Step by step guide to open a Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Open a Vault with another player

The easiest way to open a vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 is with a teammate. Here are the steps needed to complete the task:

Step 1: Mark the Vault's location on the minimap. This will help to avoid confusion between teammates and show exactly where to land.

Step 2: Once landed, secure the area and ensure opponents are not nearby.

Step 3: After securing the area, locate the vault.

Step 4: Once located, stand with the teammate in front of the Vault's door to activate the scanner.

Step 5: Once the scan is complete, the lock on the door will turn green and the vault will unlock.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

2) Open a Vault as a solo player

Opening a Vault as a solo player is rather tricky. However, it's not impossible. Here are the steps needed to complete the task:

Step 1: Mark the Vault's location on the minimap. This will help to avoid confusion during the landing stage.

Step 2: Once landed, secure the area and ensure that no other opponents are nearby.

Step 3: After securing the area, find and locate the vault.

Step 4: Once located, find a Seven Sentry NPC and knock them down.

Step 5: Pickup and carry the NPC to the vault.

Step 6: Stand in front of the scanner and wait.

Step 7: Once the scan is complete, the lock on the door will turn green and the vault will unlock.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3

There are a total of seven Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3. Here are their locations:

Northeast of The Daily Bugle

On the small island North of The Joneses

South of Condo Canyon

Southwest of Coney Crossroads

Southwest of Greasy Grove

North of Camp Cuddle

Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Note: The solo method may get patched in future Fortnite Chapter 3 updates.

