How to open a Vault with another player in Fortnite Chapter 3

Vaults are a great way to secure good loot early-game (Image via Axvezer/Twitter)
Matthew Wilkins
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 06, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Feature

Opening a Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 is an easy task. Players need to stand with a teammate in front of the scanner and wait until the vault door unlocks. Upon opening the vault, players will receive 25,000 XP and secure good early-game loot.

Open a Vault with another player (0/1) - 25,000 XP(Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)
Step by step guide to open a Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Open a Vault with another player

The easiest way to open a vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 is with a teammate. Here are the steps needed to complete the task:

  • Step 1: Mark the Vault's location on the minimap. This will help to avoid confusion between teammates and show exactly where to land.
  • Step 2: Once landed, secure the area and ensure opponents are not nearby.
  • Step 3: After securing the area, locate the vault.
  • Step 4: Once located, stand with the teammate in front of the Vault's door to activate the scanner.
  • Step 5: Once the scan is complete, the lock on the door will turn green and the vault will unlock.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

2) Open a Vault as a solo player

Opening a Vault as a solo player is rather tricky. However, it's not impossible. Here are the steps needed to complete the task:

  • Step 1: Mark the Vault's location on the minimap. This will help to avoid confusion during the landing stage.
  • Step 2: Once landed, secure the area and ensure that no other opponents are nearby.
  • Step 3: After securing the area, find and locate the vault.
  • Step 4: Once located, find a Seven Sentry NPC and knock them down.
  • Step 5: Pickup and carry the NPC to the vault.
  • Step 6: Stand in front of the scanner and wait.
  • Step 7: Once the scan is complete, the lock on the door will turn green and the vault will unlock.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3

There are a total of seven Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3. Here are their locations:

  • Northeast of The Daily Bugle
  • On the small island North of The Joneses
  • South of Condo Canyon
  • Southwest of Coney Crossroads
  • Southwest of Greasy Grove
  • North of Camp Cuddle
  • Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read

Note: The solo method may get patched in future Fortnite Chapter 3 updates.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
