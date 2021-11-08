How to play the OG Fortnite map in Chapter 2 Season 8

The OG Fortnite map from Chapter 1 is still admired by players around the world. The demand for the return of POIs such as Dusty Divot and Tilted Towers is sky-scraping in Chapter 2 Season 8, but Epic Games has remained silent on the matter up until now.

Even though the developers do not seem interested in bringing back the old map, players have used the Creative mode to recreate their memories.

Fortnite Chapter 1 map is now available in Creative mode

The entire Fortnite Chapter 1 map has been recreated in Creative mode by a player named Atomic TheBoyDilly.

The Fortnite Creative designer has been working on the project for a long time and the map is now finally playable.

Atomic TheBoyDilly @TheBoyDilly



🗺️OG Battle Royale (Ch1 S2.5)

👥50 player lobbies

🔫OG Loot Pool

💯Accurate POI's

🌟Weekly Battle Stars

💾 Victory Royale and Eliminations Save



The OG Creative map is called Athena Royale and is based on the Chapter 1 Season 2 island, where 50 loopers can compete. The loot pool is also set according to Chapter 1, and players can keep track of their eliminations and victories.

Lastly, Battle Stars are spread across Athena Battle Royale and players can collect them every week.

It is worth noting that a maximum of 30 players can play the Athena map at the moment. Atomic TheBoyDilly is still working on the map, and is expected to improve it with more features.

How to play the Athena Battle Royale map in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The OG Fortnite island can be accessed from the Discover tab, or players can enter the code directly in the ISLAND CODE section.

The code for the map is 3206-9524-5936.

It comes as no surprise that the Fortnite community has heavily appreciated the Athena Battle Royale map made by Atomic TheBoyDilly.

While the Chapter 2 Season 8 is currently full of chaos with Cube Town, Sideways Anamolies and the Cube Queen, the OG map mainly comprises buildings and greenery.

Fortnite island has undoubtedly changed a lot in the past few years, primarily in terms of POIs and gameplay mechanics.

Interestingly, leaks have suggested that Chapter 3 of Fortnite will be released when Chapter 2 Season 8 ends on December 5. Naturally, a new Chapter will bring a new map to Fortnite that is rumored to contain several elements of the old map as well.

