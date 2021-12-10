How players are Double-Pumping in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 was recently released by Epic Games and players are having a good time exploring the new island and its content. The developers have rolled out some significant additions to the game, including new in-game mechanics, tweaked gameplay options and a bunch of new POIs.

The unavailability of the Double-Pump in Fortnite has irked gamers for a while. The weapon was quite potent and took down enemies with just a few shots, which made it a first choice among loopers.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has finally brought back the Double-Pump feature. This article will reveal all the related details for gamers.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Double-Pump comes with the new shotgun

It is customary for Epic to make changes during the start of every season in the game. Since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 transitioned directly to Chapter 3, it was anticipated that the island will reflect the major changes.

As for the weapons, Epic vaulted several of them, including the whole range of shotguns. In return, the developers added the Striker Pump Shotgun for Chapter 3. It is through this shotgun that gamers are able to execute the Double-Pump feature.

DPChew @chew_dp Nothing better than a good Ol' bailout Striker Pump Nothing better than a good Ol' bailout Striker Pump https://t.co/alpdbkjo2V

Upon the release of this weapon, loopers found that the time interval between two shots fired from two different Striker Pumps is less than the time taken by shooting two rounds from one Striker Pump Shotgun.

It takes around 3.10 seconds to shoot three rounds of ammo from one single Striker Pump Shotgun, whereas it takes 2.15 seconds when two different Striker Pumps are used.

This small time interval is of immense importance as gamers can easily counter enemies with two Striker Pump Shotguns. Since shotguns are notoriously popular for their deadly close-range damage, having the Double-Pump meta in Striker Pumps is a boon for gamers.

How the Striker Pump fares against the ARs in Chapter 3 Season 1

Considering the Double-Pump meta can be achieved through the Striker Pump shotgun, it is a good choice for combat. However, it is also to be pointed out that Epic has nerfed the shotgun and buffed the spray meta.

Also Read Article Continues below

The assault rifles (AFs) in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are the most potent weapons and rank way ahead of the shotguns. As of now, the Striker Pump is a close second as the ARs take the pole. Whether the dynamic changes in the near future is to be seen as the season progresses.

Edited by Sabine Algur