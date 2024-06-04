Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite is out with some players already reaching level 1000. This season is filled with a host of items and brand-new named locations owing to the Fallout partnership and players are spoilt for choices. Most enthusiasts work hard throughout the season to level up to 100 while others, who are more dedicated to being a completionist, reach the coveted level 200 to claim all Battle Pass rewards.

Having said that, here's how you can achieve level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Here's how to reach level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and is it worth it?

1) Optimizing XP Gain

Complete all quests to earn thousands of XP per day (Image via Epic Games)

Players must grab every XP available, ranging from Daily quests across Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Save The World. These quests offer hundreds of thousands of XP and can help gain multiple levels in a day

Apart from daily quests, players should also jump into special quests, story quests, and other quests that grant XP. These quests can pool together massive amounts of XP and help players reach level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

2) The more you play, the more XP you earn

Modes like LEGO Fortnite offer thousands of XP for active play (Image via Epic Games)

One of the best ways to earn active XP is by farming it in LEGO Fortnite, as the game offers up to 4,20,000 XP from roughly four hours of active play.

Apart from that, players can do Endurance runs and missions in Save the World, which yields as much as 3,85,000 XP per day. These two game modes give players around 10 levels and if the daily quests are taken into account, they provide 12-13 levels a day.

There are a total of 84 days in this season and by completing 12 levels daily, players can easily reach level 1000 by the end of the season. Alternatively, they can expedite the process by putting in more hours in creative islands and UEFN experiences.

3) Team up and earn more

Play with your squad and reach your goal of level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Grab a squad and grind your way to level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Playing with a team makes the journey less tedious, and more fun, and offers additional support and help when completing quests in modes like LEGO Fortnite, Battle Royale, or even UEFN experiences.

Save The World offers XP Boosts that can be applied to teams and having multiple members essentially amplifies the XP earned and makes endurance and Homebase quests easier

Is it worth it to grind to level 1000?

All Battle Pass and Bonus rewards can be claimed at level 200 (Image via Epic Games)

Besides getting bragging rights for reaching level 1000, there are no advantages to progressing beyond level 200. All rewards and perks can be claimed at this level.

A completionist can finish their season at level 200 and not miss out on anything. In a season where players are struggling to reach level 100, aiming for 1000 requires several hours of dedicated gameplay. If that's not for the player, then it's not worth it.

This is how players can reach level 1000 in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

