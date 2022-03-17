How to redeem free Doctor Who rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will be over in just a couple of days, setting the stage for Season 2 and beyond. However, there are still a lot of things the current season has to offer, starting with free Doctor Who rewards.

While Epic Games has not explicitly confirmed any collaboration between the game and Doctor Who, a recent post from the official Doctor Who Twitter account indicates that something special is brewing.

A player has now found a way to get the free Doctor Who spray in Fortnite Chapter 3 and here's how you can redeem the same.

How to get free Doctor Who Spray in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

There are several rumors about the upcoming season and what it will entail, and speculation around a Doctor Who collab has started to gain traction. While nothing is certain at the moment, Epic is well-known for over-the-top and outrageous collabs, so anything is possible.

Doctor Who is a cult classic TV series, and its arrival in the game can be a success if done right.

But before any of that happens, there's a new free Doctor Who Spray that everyone can get in Chapter 3 Season 1 by simply entering a code. Simply follow the steps below to claim the free Doctor Who Spray in Chapter 3 Season 1:

Visit the Fortnite redeem website.

Once there, enter this code JFCXK-HCJ5U-A2946-5DZBK in the redemption box and click redeem.

in the redemption box and click redeem. Now, open Fortnite, and you will see a Tardis Spray in your collection.

Readers can watch the video below for more information:

The Tardis Spray is an in-game spray that contains the image of the renowned Tardis, the time machine the doctors use to travel around in the show. Make sure to redeem it as soon as possible as there's no guarantee when the code might stop working or expire.

With this surprise new item drop, we might get to see more Doctor Who cosmetics being released into the game. However, it might just be a one-off item, and Epic might decide to release the others at a later date.

