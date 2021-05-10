How to refund Fortnite skins even if you've run out of Return Tickets

A recent glitch in Fortnite allows loopers to return in-game cosmetics and items without Return Tickets.

Fortnite often provides loopers with the opportunity to buy new cosmetics and items from the Item Shop. The game also has some exclusive, time-limited cosmetics up for grabs in the store for V-Bucks.

Gamers can make these in-game purchases to get their favorite skin and customize their in-game characters. Although it makes the characters look cool, players lose considerable V-Bucks.

The Batman Caped Crusader Pack will return VERY soon!!



It's already visible in the Eshop for some people, which usually means it returns for everyone within a few days!



(Thanks to @galaxy_radiant, @SomeUseronthein & @julportillo28 for sending me their screenshots in DMs!) pic.twitter.com/acJalVogT2 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 8, 2021

ChillNikov, a popular YouTuber and Fortnite gamer, recently revealed a glitch that allows players to buy a skin and then refund it without Return Tickets.

This article will illustrate how to buy cosmetics and return them free of cost.

Fortnite Season 6: Return in-game cosmetics and get a full refund without a Return Ticket

Following the v16.30 update in Fortnite, loopers have revealed numerous glitches in the game. As mentioned earlier, the latest glitch allows players to return in-game cosmetics for free without a Return Ticket. Gamers can use this glitch to buy a specific skin, use it for some time and then return it for free. They can even get a full refund without a Return Ticket.

ChillNikov demonstrated the glitch through the Batman skin available in the store. He stated that gamers can use the purchased skin in Fortnite to see how it looks in the game. If users are not satisfied with the skin and want a refund, all they have to do is follow a few simple steps.

The man behind the myth 🦇



Grab the Batman Zero Outfit in the Shop now! https://t.co/35n59kiwcx pic.twitter.com/XnM7oyM1Av — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 5, 2021

First, loopers will have to head towards the Item Shop and go all the way to the bundle. Gamers will have to purchase the bundle which contains the purchased skin and claim all the items. Once the items have been claimed, they will have to cancel the purchase immediately.

Players should return to cancel the purchase immediately after the items have been claimed and are advised not to leave the shop without cancelation. The entire bundle will be returned instantly, and the skin that was originally purchased will be returned as well.

Gamers can go back to the Fortnite home screen to confirm the return of the purchased skin and get the complete refund of V-Bucks.

ChillNikov first purchased the Batman bundle and canceled the purchase instantly after claiming the items. Upon returning to the main screen, the purchased Batman skin was gone and his V-Bucks were completely refunded.

The glitch is effective, but it only works in certain conditions. First, the purchased skin should have a bundle set that includes the skin as well. If the bundle is not available, the trick won’t work.

Second, the trick will only work if the purchased skin is brand new. It won’t work on a skin that has been previously owned by gamers. Loopers also need to keep in mind that this trick works only once per day.