How to ride a Shark in Fortnite Chapter 4

Loot Sharks in Fortnite are no longer vaulted. Epic Games brought it back to the popular video game with the release of the v24.20 update. It was released on Tuesday, April 11. These beasts were last seen during Chapter 3 Season 4. However, the development team decided to vault them with the release of Chapter 4. While these animals are no longer as popular as they were back in Chapter 2, many players love them.

One of the new accolades requires players to ride a Shark in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Riding a Loot Shark in Fortnite is very easy and can be done by anyone

Sharks in Fortnite can be quite scary to new players (Image via Epic Games)

Riding a Shark in Fortnite is one of the easiest accolades available in the game. Many players who played the game back in Chapter 2 Season 3 know how to do this, but new players have never encountered these animals before.

The good news is that the accolade can be finished very quickly; however, there are a few steps you need to take to gain control over the beast.

1) Obtain a Fishing Rod

To ride a Shark in Fortnite, you first need to obtain a Fishing Rod (Image via Epic Games)

The first step towards riding a Shark is getting a Fishing Rod. The item can be found in many places on the map and has a guaranteed drop from the barrels that are usually found next to water areas.

2) Use the Fishing Rod in the water

You need to cast the rod into the water (Image via Epic Games)

Once you obtain the Fishing Rod, you will need to use it. You simply need to get to the water and cast it, then wait for the Shark to bite it.

If you notice a Shark nearby, you can approach it and cast the rod next to it. However, you need to be careful and try not to get hit by the animal.

3) Ride the Shark

As soon as you bait the Shark, you will be able to control it (Image via Epic Games)

As soon as the Shark approaches your bait, you will be able to control it and use it to move quickly over the map. While riding a Shark in Fortnite, you can jump and also gain a speed boost.

Besides additional mobility, Loot Sharks can be used to attack enemy players. Considering they have a large health pool of 2,000 hit points and that they deal 50 damage per hit, they can cause a lot of trouble for new and inexperienced players.

