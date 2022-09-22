Fortnite: How to catch fish

Fishing is one of the most relaxing activities in Fortnite. Over the years, its popularity has grown, and there are Creative maps dedicated to fishing only. However, aside from being relaxed, there's a lot to be gained by fishing.

In addition to XP, players can find weapons and ammo with fishing, which comes in handy if Loopers find no chests or good floor loot. Unfortunately, most players avoid fishing as it's rather boring. Thus, to make things interesting, Epic Games is offering a large reward for catching three fish in-game.

Catch three fish in Fortnite to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

As soon as players complete the challenge, they will be awarded 20,000 XP. With that said, here's a step-by-step guide on catching fish in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Catching fish in Fortnite: A step-by-step guide

There are two distinct ways to catch fish in Fortnite. One method is sustainable, while the other is faster. Here are the methods:

Using a Fishing and Pro Fishing Rod.

Using a Harpoon Gun.

Fishing and Pro Fishing Rods do not have a set number of uses and can be used for the duration of the map to catch fish at fishing holes. Harpoon Guns, on the other hand, come with 10 charges per item.

Once the charges are depleted, the item disappears from the inventory. On that note, Fishing and Pro Fishing Rod are rather slow at catching fish. Whereas the Harpoon Gun takes a fraction of a second. Players can also use it in combat if the need arises. With that being said, here's how to catch fish in Fortnite:

1) Using a Fishing and Pro Fishing Rod

Wonder what will bite today? (Image via Twitter/WilliamTheHelm)

Fishing and Pro Fishing Rods can generally be found near wharfs in-game. Alternatively, players can also search nearby barrels to find them. They can also be found in tiny shacks that are usually connected to the wharfs.

Keep in mind that since the Pro Fishing Rod is rare, using a normal Fishing Rod will save a lot of time. That being said, here are the steps required to complete the challenge while using the Fishing and Pro Fishing Rods:

Find a fishing hole and a Fishing and Pro Fishing Rod.

Aim with the item and ensure the arc falls directly over the fishing hole.

Once the Fishing or Pro Fishing Rod is properly aimed over the fishing hole, release the lure to start fishing.

When a fish takes the bait, a gentle tug will be visible

Players can reel their catch at this point.

2) Using a Harpoon Gun

Quick and efficient! (Image via Twitter/Boxy19713949)

Unlike Fishing and Pro Fishing Rod, players can find Harpoon Guns all over the island. They can be acquired via chests, supply drops, and even from Llamas. Players can also try their luck and search in fishing barrels to find them.

While having 10 charges per Harpoon Gun can be a letdown, the speed at which players will be able to fish more than compensates for this shortcoming. Here are the steps required to complete the challenge while using Harpoon Guns.

Find a fishing hole and a Harpoon Gun.

Aiming at the fishing from any direction will work.

Press the fire button to use the item

As soon as the Harpoon Gun's projectile hits the fishing hole, it will instantly retract with an item/fish.

Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing, and Loopers have been assigned the task of catching fish for loads of XP. Use the methods mentioned above to get the task done quickly!

