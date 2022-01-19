How to survive Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3

Tilted Towers is back in Fortnite Chapter 3. This "OG" location is the game's equivalent to "king of the hill". Players with varying levels of experience land at this POI to try and survive until the end. Sadly, since fierce fighting erupts in seconds, survival is a daydream.

For most players, the best option is to either avoid the area altogether or watch the chaos unfold from a safe distance. Landing here is a death sentence.

However, for flipsiders that want to try their luck and test their mettle in combat, Tilted Towers is the perfect place to do so. While survival is still not guaranteed, these tips can improve the odds of staying alive - at least for a few minutes, if nothing else.

Implement these tips to improve the odds of surviving a hot drop in Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Land fast, land first

Landing first is going to be the most important thing to do. If the landing is botched or players go off course, it's best to rotate to another Fortnite Chater 3 POI or risk being eliminated early in the game.

To maximize the efficiency of the drop, players should exit the battle bus a short distance in front of Titled Towers. From there, they can glide effortlessly into the POI. While diving over the POI works, once the glider deploys, making landfall will be slow.

2) Aim for rooftops

To improve the odds of survival, players should land on the rooftops of the highest building in the area. They can then move down from the roof, collecting resources along the way.

While landing at the base of the building is an acceptable strategy, players will take longer to land and will have bad shooting angles. Opponents who have high ground and a weapon will take free shots.

3) Land at the edges of the POI

If the entire Fortnite lobby is landing in Tilted Towers, making landfall at this location is not the best idea. Rather than landing to meet impending doom, players should land in and around the POI.

While a lot of loot won't be found at the edges, it's better to find scraps and stay alive than find good loot and then be eliminated. Once a basic loadout has been obtained, players can then quietly slip back into the POI's central area and fight.

