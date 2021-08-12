How to travel in an Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite Season 7

Ever since the alien invaders arrived in Fortnite, strange new items have been introduced to the game. From Plasma Cannons, to weapons that bend the rules of gravity, and even an inflatable device.

Now, although most loopers have used all these gadgets first hand, Farmer Steel is under the impression that a lot more practice is required, and is tasking loopers with traveling 200 meters while using an Inflate-A-Bull to better familiarize themselves with its mechanics.

Mari reporting - Got a hot saucy update on emergency evasion tech!



IO agents have nicknamed it the Inflate-a-Bull!



To sweeten the deal, he is also offering loopers 30,000 experience points as a reward. In addition to the reward, players will also get to take in the sights and sounds of an on-going alien invasion from the comfort of their bouncy device.

Note: Fortnite Week 10 Epic Challenges will go live on August 12, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull" Fortnite week 10 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to acquire an Inflate-A-Bull, and then travel 200 meters using it. This challenge is not bound to a single match and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Although the task at hand is easy, if players are shot at while using the item, it will deflate, and they will find have to find another Inflate-A-Bull to resume the task. However, there is an easy way to complete this challenge.

Where to find and travel using an Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite Season 7?

Rather than opening chests and spending the entire match looking for this item, players can simply purchase it from Rick Sanchez located at Defiant Dish for the low cost of 25 gold.

Alternatively, for players short on gold, they can even find the item in IO chests within the satellite base itself. However, the spawn rates are rather low, and searching the chests may not yield results.

Nonetheless, once the item has been purchased or found, a fast way for players to complete this challenge will be to roll down the hill side from the POI and let gravity do the work. Given the angle of the slope, players will be able to complete the challenge without having to worry about getting shot at, or having to restart.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

