Fortnite Plasma Cannon Weapon: Where to find, Crafting Recipes, Spawn locations and more

Fortnite, in its never-ending battle against alien invaders (which will end in early September), has added another weapon to boost the players' chances of winning. At the beginning of the season, they added several IO (Imagined Order) weapons: the Rail Gun, Kymera's Ray Gun, the Recon Scanner and the Pulse Rifle. Now, the IO has come up with one more weapon. Plasma Cannon is now live in Fortnite, and there are several ways to acquire it.

Getting the Plasma Cannon in Fortnite

The simplest way to get the Plasma Cannon is to find it in an IO chest. These can be found at IO bases, which are located in Corny Complex (where their headquarters is located), Believer Beach, Slurpy Swamp, Weeping Woods, Craggy Cliffs, Dirty Docks, Stealthy Stronghold and Misty Meadows. These chests give IO weapons, so they have the best chance of dropping the new Plasma Cannon. The Plasma Cannon, like all IO weapons, can be found inside regular chests, but IO chests have a much higher spawn rate for those specific weapons. There is no IO weapon that has a higher spawn rate in these chests, so there's an equal chance of it dropping any IO weapon.

The second way of getting one is to craft it. From the trailer for this new IO weapon, players can see that it is essentially a pistol with the way it fires and is held, as well as the size of the gun. Naturally, a Legendary pistol is required to craft one. Players will also need to find an alien nanite, which can come from chests and floor loot, to upgrade their pistol to the Plasma Cannon. There is no location that specifically allows Fortnite players to craft weapons (like an upgrade bench). This can be done anywhere when the inventory is open to the crafting tab.

So far, it seems as if these are the two ways of acquiring this weapon. No NPC currently has it or sells it, so fighting an NPC or buying from one won't provide players with the Plasma Cannon. They can be found in chests and crafted right now.

Plasma Cannon is now live in Fortnite and players can get it from any chest.

