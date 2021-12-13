How to use the Fortnite Spider-Man Mythic Webshooter to outsmart your enemies

Spider-Man's Mythic Webshooter has finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. As expected, players are heavily using the new Mythic item because it is not only great for mobility, but is also very entertaining.

Content creators are trying to get as many trickshots as they can with Spider-Man's Mythic Webshooter, and here's a quick guide for loopers to best utilize the item in public matches.

How players can use the Spider-Man's Mythic Webshooter to move freely and survive longer in Fortnite Chapter 3

It is no surprise that Mythic Webshooter can only be used for mobility. It cannot be used to deal damage to opponents, but is extremely viable for quick rotations and escaping.

Loopers can use the limited variant of the Mythic Webshooter 80 times. On the flip side, the unlimited variant grants infinite swings.

Using the Mythic Webshooter is much easier than it seems. Players simply need to aim towards an object like a tree and press 'fire' to shoot the web. Thereafter, they can swing and search for another object while they are in the air.

It is worth noting that Spider-Man's Mythic Webshooter also has a cooldown that is based on the amount of time for which players remain in the air. The cooldown ranges from 2 seconds to 10 seconds.

The cooldown starts only when players touch the ground after swinging. This implies that loopers can swing continuously for as much time as they want.

IT'S AMAZING!! You actually get a sense of speed and the animation is so smooth.



I didn't watch any of the leaked Spider-Man web shooter gameplay...just used it for the 1st time and WOW!!!

IT'S AMAZING!! You actually get a sense of speed and the animation is so smooth.

10/10

The Mythic Webshooter has a default white crosshair which is surrounded by a border. When the crosshair detects something that can be used as a hook, it turns translucent from transparent.

It is self-evident that the Mythic Webshooter can be effectively utilized in areas that are full of trees and buildings. Also, players can use them to escape opponents during rotations.

Where to find the Spider-Man's Mythic Webshooter in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Mythic Webshooter can be obtained by opening Spider-Man's backpacks that are scattered across the Fortnite island.

POIs such as Condo Canyon are great for finding backpacks. Each backpack has a 90% chance of dropping a Webshooter. However, getting the unlimited version is based entirely on luck.

The swinging mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are surprisingly good. So much so that players have started comparing them with the official Avengers game.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Spider-Man mythic feels so unbelievable smooth..!



The Spider-Man mythic feels so unbelievable smooth..!

Movement feels so good in Chapter 3!!

It isn't an overstatment to say that Spider-Man's Mythic Webshooter is one of the best Mythic items released in Fortnite. Fans of the superhero are hoping that more Spider-Man skins arrive in the near future.

