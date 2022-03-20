How to use Tactical sprint in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is live, and players are queuing up to check out what is new in the game. Due to this, there are extended wait times as servers are down due to traffic.

However, there are multiple new things to look forward to too. Players will find new characters, POIs, weapons, and game mechanics to explore. There is also a 100 tier exclusive Battle Pass with Season 2 cosmetics and outfits to unlock.

Season 1 introduced players to slide in the game. In Season 2, players need to learn three new movement mechanics. Tactical sprinting is one of them, and players have been asking for this mechanic for a long time. This article will provide all the intel loopers need to know about the new sprinting mechanics and more in Season 2.

Tactical sprinting and mantling will help players during the 'No-Build' week in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Epic Games has announced that players will not be able to build in the game for a week. Building is one of the most unique mechanics that the game has been known for over the years.

However, this 'no-build' feature will make life difficult for traditional loopers in the game. Due to this, new movement mechanics have been added.

Tactical sprinting allows players to sprint faster for a short duration. The default movement speed has increased, resulting in a faster sprint. The sprint meter also shows players how long they can sprint at the new pace.

Tactical sprints can be best used to get away from the storm. It can also be used to dodge bullets from enemies. As there are no builds in the game, players will be able to run faster to get to cover.

Players can also mix up sliding, tactical sprinting, and mantling to get to higher positions, climb walls, and take the enemy by surprise by using movement to their advantage. Builds were the defense in close-range fights, but players can now sprint faster and climb higher on the island.

More intel on movement mechanics can be deciphered once players get accustomed to the new mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

