“I can’t believe he chased you over the river”: Fortnite community reacts to player’s hilarious interaction with Darth Vader

The latest Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, while being largely focused on the LEGO game mode, has brought many beloved elements from past Star Wars collaborations to the game in Chapter 5 Season 2. One of these elements is the Commander-in-Chief of the Imperial Army from the Star Wars universe, Darth Vader.

Darth Vader's return to the Battle Royale island in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has been celebrated by players in their own unique way. In a recent Reddit clip shared by u/INFINITY--Oficial, the player, donning the Infinity outfit, decided to mess with Darth Vader. The player kept entering and exiting Darth Vader's line of sight, confusing the AI-controlled character.

That's not all, however, as the player performed the Cantina Band Jam Track to taunt him even more, despite being taken over by the storm. However, once Darth Vader grew aggressive towards the player, he launched a vicious attack on u/INFINITY--Oficial.

Despite the player's attempts to get away from him, Darth Vader pursued the player, leading Reddit user u/Comma_Karma to state:

"I can’t believe he chased you over the river."

Comments from the community (Reddit/INFINITY--Oficial)

Other members of the community also reacted to the player's unusual yet hilarious venture, with Reddit user u/Objective-Aioli-1185 pointing out the hilarity of Darth Vader throwing his Lightsaber at the player in a bid to eliminate them. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/OgBlackWidowFan expressed how the music only added to the already funny situation.

Reddit user u/iceleel complimented the player's use of the Cantina Band Jam Track to confuse Darth Vader. Highlighting how the player faced the consequences for their actions against Darth Vader, Reddit user u/Stella_Lace commented:

"This is the funniest "f*ck around and find out" moment I've ever seen lmao."

Where to find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Darth Vader's location on the Chapter 5 map (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Darth Vader was added back to the Battle Royale island in celebration of Fortnite's newest crossover with the Star Wars universe. While he previously had various locations he could spawn at, Darth Vader now has a fixed location on the map. Along with his Stormtroopers, he can be found on the northernmost island of the map, located north of the Lavish Lair POI.

If you can defeat Darth Vader, you will be rewarded with his Lightsaber, allowing you to block incoming damage. Additionally, you can also choose to go for the Fortnite E-11 Blaster Rifle from the Stormtroopers if you prefer ranged combat.

