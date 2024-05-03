How to get E-11 Blaster Rifle from Stormtroopers in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

With the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration going live, players have been treated to new cosmetics invited by the expansive Star Wars universe and the return of the beloved Star Wars Mythics like the E-11 Blaster Rifle. The blaster has become synonymous with the Empire and its army of loyal Storm Troopers, and players can get their hands on this powerful rifle in-game right now.

This article shows how you can find and acquire the E-11 Blaster Rifle from Stormtroopers on the Chapter 5 Season 2 map to acquire the power of the Empire's best by your side when battling enemies.

Where to find the E-11 Blaster Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The E-11 Blaster Rifle can be found on Stormtroopers across the Fortnite Chapter 5 map. However, unlike other hostile and Boss NPCs in-game, Stormtroopers stand out since they don't have a fixed location on the map. Stormtroopers come to the map at the beginning of every match in the Lambda Shuttle along with Darth Vader and land at one of three locations on the Fortnite map.

As you board the Battle Bus headed toward the Island, you will see Darth Vader's Lambda Shuttle zip past the Battle Bus and make its way to one of its three designated landing spots. You can either head straight to the Lambda Shuttle or equip yourself with weapons before you make the journey. Considering the presence of Darth Vader himself, we suggest the latter approach.

Once you reach the landed Lambda Shuttle, you will spot Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers, wielding the E-11 Blaster Rifle, out on patrol around the Shuttle, staying passive until triggered. However, if you attack any of them, all three will become aggressive toward you and you will have to strategize to make it out alive.

Since Darth Vader can use his Force abilities in Fortnite, he will be your biggest challenge. Get to full health and shields before engaging Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers. However, if you manage to eliminate all the NPCs, you will rewarded with Darth Vader's Lightsaber as well as the prestigious E-11 Blaster Rifle, allowing you to use the Empire's finest weaponry in your next encounter.

