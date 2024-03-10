Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has introduced Greek Gods and Mount Olympus to the Island, bringing a Greek world into the game’s universe. Among these additions are new Boss NPCs, powerful entities who can be challenged and defeated to acquire interesting items in Chapter 5 Season 2. These range from powerful weapons to Olympian Power Mythics that allow you to channel the power of the gods.

This article breaks down all the locations of the new Boss NPCs, detailing how you can challenge them to a fight and equip yourself with incredible loot.

Where to find all Boss NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

At the time of writing, there are four Boss NPCs located around the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map, namely Ares, Cerberus, Hades, and Zeus. Given below is a list of the locations where you can find these Boss NPCs and how to defeat them.

Ares

Ares on the Chapter 5 Season 2 map (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Ares can be found at the Brawler’s Battleground POI, located at the southernmost point of the Chapter 5 map, south of the massive Mount Olympus POI. You can activate the Ares boss fight by finding the Ares statue at Brawler’s Battleground and interacting with it.

Keep in mind that the fights for each boss are different this season. With Ares, you will first have to eliminate a certain number of Minion NPCs before he shows himself. You can then fight and defeat him to get the Ares' Warforged Assault Rifle and the Aspect of Combat, providing your ranged weapons with increased damage.

Zeus

Zeus on the Chapter 5 Season 2 map (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The king of the gods, Zeus, can be found at the massive Mount Olympus POI, near the Snow biome of the map, replacing the Hazy Hillside POI from Chapter 5 Season 1. You can make your way to Zeus’ statue at the heart of Mount Olympus to interact with it and challenge him.

Challenging Zeus will summon the God of Thunder immediately. Once you get his health down, he will encase himself in a bubble of electricity and spawn minions. You will then have to eliminate them before fighting Zeus again. Defeating Zeus will grant you Zeus’ Huntress DMR, the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic, and the Aspect of Speed, allowing you to run faster and jump higher while sprinting.

Cerberus

Cerberus in Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The hellhound of the Underworld, Cerberus, has made his home at the Grim Gate POI, located near the center of the map. Here, you can find the Cerberus statue and interact with it to initiate the boss fight with Cerberus.

For this fight, you will have to take out a certain number of wolves before triggering the actual boss fight. Once you’ve eliminated enough wolves, Cerberus will show himself and you can defeat him to acquire Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun and the Aspect of Agility. This will allow you to use the new Underworld Dash ability throughout the match.

Hades

Hades in Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The overseer of the Underworld, Hades, can be found at The Underworld POI, found in the northwest corner of the map close to where the Ritzy Riviera POI used to be. Similar to other Fortnite Boss NPCs in Chapter 5 Season 2, you can find and interact with Hades’ statue to trigger the boss fight.

While Hades shows himself immediately, he will be encased in a force field while you fight his minions. Once you’ve defeated enough minions, you will fight Hades himself. Defeating him will provide you with Hades’ Harbinger SMG and the Aspect of Siphon, allowing you to gain health from every elimination you get.

