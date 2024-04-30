“I didn’t realize bots play toxic”: Fortnite community reacts to the marksmanship of bots in Chapter 5 Season 2

Bots and NPCs have become a staple of the Fortnite experience, with these AI-controlled enemies allowing players to have easier interactions in a landscape filled with intense battles and skillful displays. When a player comes across a bot, it is quite simple for them to eliminate the enemy and keep moving. However, while it is simple, that isn't always the case as bots in the game also hold the potential to turn the tables.

This is perfectly highlighted by a recent Reddit clip shared by u/3NUB1S, where the player can be seen wearing the Poseidon skin and skiing across the Stygian waters near Grim Gate with the Airbending Mythic. However, the twist came when they entered the line of sight of what seemingly was an AI-controlled enemy as the bot rained fire upon the player and eliminated them with almost perfect marksmanship.

The bot then proceeded to seemingly celebrate with the Rollie emote. The enemy's behavior and celebratory performance attracted attention from players in the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/ajefri stating:

"I didn't realize bots play toxic!"

Comments from the Fortnite community

Other community members also chimed in with their takes on the situation of bots in Chapter 5 Season 2, with user u/capital_of_kyoka highlighting how Hired Fortnite NPCs also behave similarly, possessing almost perfect aim. u/PeaganLoveSong explained how the accuracy of a bot's aim depends on the speed of their targets, highlighting The Mandalorian and Slone NPCs as examples.

Reddit user u/subtleduck42 joked about the bipolar nature of the bots currently in Chapter 5 Season 2, highlighting how they either miss every shot or hit every shot. Reminiscing about the days of Mando shooting them out of the sky, Reddit user u/TheRealRazputin commented:

"Oh God I had totally forgotten about Mando’s aim. S**t was scary"

How can you avoid getting beamed by bots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

While the best way to deal with a bot or any other Fortnite NPC in the game is to eliminate them as quickly as possible, there are situations where you have to deal with these AI-controlled enemies differently.

As explained by some community members, an AI-controlled enemy's accuracy depends on how fast you are moving, so in order to disrupt their accuracy, try and move at regular speeds around a bot rather than rushing around.

This means you should avoid using items like the Airbending Mythic that thrust you past usual speeds and turn you into a fast-moving yet fitting target for a bot.

