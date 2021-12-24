"I can't even pay a full month of rent": Fortnite artist says Epic Games underpays "concept artists"

Christmas came early this year in Fortnite. With free gifts and Winterfest rewards, things couldn't get any better. However, not everyone is celebrating this season.

A rather disturbing tweet has come to light, wherein well-known concept designer, D3NNI, made an astonishing revelation about payments received for his work in-game.

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt @HYPEX @AltaCalls @lbdart_ @fxntasyfull @sharktoofs1

I can't even pay a full month of rent with the money they pay for 1 skin. not saying I'm ungrateful, I'm VERY grateful for the opportunity & experience, but y'all out here acting like we're millionaires or something 😭 @Fercho_UwU "bUt DoN'T yOu GeT pAid fOr iT??"

According to him, the amount paid to him for one skin is not even enough to cover rent for a month. This is rather startling, given how popular his creations are in Fortnite.

Considering the fact that the developers make a 'pretty penny' selling the cosmetics, this seems rather unjustified. However, that's not the end of the story, but merely the tip of the iceberg.

Concept artists denied their own creation in Fortnite

Epic Games always sends out goodies or freebies to well known content creators such as Ali “SypherPK” Hassan, Lachlan Ross Power, and many others. These are usually sent out as part of a promotional package to help hype upcoming content or events.

HYPEX @HYPEX @lbdart_, @fxntasyfull, @sharktoofs1, 🌻Ladiale🌻 @lbdart_ There actually streamers playing with my baby? How she looks? Do you like it? I'm jealous right now There actually streamers playing with my baby? How she looks? Do you like it? I'm jealous right now Why do they still not give skins to the artists that made them!? @AltaCalls @Fercho_UwU & more artists should receive some sort of gifts from Epic for giving them some of the best looking & best selling skins. twitter.com/lbdart_/status… Why do they still not give skins to the artists that made them!? @AltaCalls, @lbdart_, @fxntasyfull, @sharktoofs1, @Fercho_UwU & more artists should receive some sort of gifts from Epic for giving them some of the best looking & best selling skins. twitter.com/lbdart_/status…

Similarly, upcoming skins and cosmetics are often given to content creators to raise awareness and show them off to the public. Sadly, it would seem that the concept artists who create skins for the game are left high and dry.

According to HYPEX's recent post on Twitter, this issue has been persisting for a while. Well-known artists within the community have had to buy their own creations in-game.

Two recent artists that have met the same fate are AltaCalls and lbdart_, creators of Frigid Foregoer and Nalia, respectively. Since winning the Concept Royale event, neither of them have been given their own creations in the game.

However, one can argue that once Epic Games buys the skin, the transaction is complete. Even so, it wouldn't hurt to gift the skin to the actual creator. Considering the hours of work put into the creation, it only seems fair that they are gifted their own skins as a token of appreciation.

How does the Fortnite community feel about this fiasco?

big john @gameshed_ @HYPEX @AltaCalls @lbdart_ @fxntasyfull @sharktoofs1 @Fercho_UwU the way epic handles this shit is so fucking weird dude.. make a whole blog post and contest celebrating the artists in their community and then proceed to give early access to the skins created by them to everyone besides those said artists?? makes no sense to me @HYPEX @AltaCalls @lbdart_ @fxntasyfull @sharktoofs1 @Fercho_UwU the way epic handles this shit is so fucking weird dude.. make a whole blog post and contest celebrating the artists in their community and then proceed to give early access to the skins created by them to everyone besides those said artists?? makes no sense to me

Given the backlash of Epic Games' decisions, it's clear that the community is not happy. Many prominent members have been actively speaking out about the problem. However, there has been no official reply from the developers yet.

