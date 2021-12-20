All free Fortnite rewards to claim in December 2021

Fortnite has always been quick to give out free rewards to players. This is especially true during the holiday season, which has officially arrived. There are tons of great rewards for players to claim in December 2021. A number of rewards require no Battle Pass or purchase of any kind, and players can unlock it right away.

All free rewards available to Fortnite players

Every Battle Pass has great rewards, but not everyone pays the 950 V-Bucks (or the $12 for the monthly crew subscription) to unlock them. Fortunately, there are tons of free rewards. Here's everything players can unlock right now if they are level 100 in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Shanta's Tale Loading Screen is one of the free rewards (Image via Epic Games)

Page 1

Mehndi Contrail

Ancestral Bloom Back Bling

Shanta's Lifebloom Spray

Page 2

100 V-Bucks

Blade of the Waning Moon Harvesting Tool

Shanta's Tale Loading Screen

Page 3

Waning Moon Weapon Wrap

Ancestral Bloom Back Bling

Ronin Flame Emoticon

Page 4

Back N Better Emoticon

Love It! Emote

Chomp Cud!! Spray

Page 5

Haven's Opus Music

The Bestiary Chest Back Bling

Banner

Page 6

100 V-Bucks

Gum Brawler Pickaxe

Deep Freeze Loading Screen

Page 7

Banner

Bubbloon Glider

In Her Sights Spray

Page 8

Horned Heart Emoticon

Skywheeler Contrail

Harlowe's Target Loading Screen

Page 9

Banner (Spider-Man)

The View From Afar Loading Screen

It's... You? Emote

Page 10

Spidey Senses Tingling! Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Webslinger Wrap

Alongside the Battle Pass right now is WinterFest in Fortnite. All of these rewards are free and players can open one gift a day. Additionally, Frozen Peely is slowly thawing out, which will be another free gift.

Frozen Peely skin

Krisabelle skin

You Better Watch Out Loading Screen

Loot in the Mountains music

Auroral Arc Contrail

Sentinel Glider

Banner Icon

Bombastic WinterFest Spray

Holly Hatchets Harvesting Tool

Choice Knit Emote

Twinkly Weapon Wrap

Wooly Weapon Wrap

Snowplower Harvesting Tool

I'm Perfect Emoticon

Many of these rewards require Fortnite players to play and level up to unlock, but they do not require any purchase.

