“I hate the change so much”: Fortnite community has a tough time sorting through locker due to rarity being removed

One of Fortnite's most impressive aspects is its ability to constantly evolve, with the developers regularly implementing changes to different elements of the game, ranging from gameplay to the UI (User Interface). While these updates manage to keep the game fresh to not just look at but experience, they sometimes have their disadvantages.

Such is the case with the recent Item Shop and Locker UI changes introduced in the v29.30 update for Chapter 5 Season 2, which completely removed all rarities from the Item Shop. While players were not satisfied with the changes, a recent Reddit post shared by u/ highlighted an issue with sorting through their locker UI after the recent changes.

The Reddit post ignited a flurry of reactions from the Fortnite community. Players came forward to further reinforce their discontent with the recent UI changes, with Reddit user u/TheMikey2207 stating:

“I hate the change so much”

Comments from the Fortnite community (Reddit/MeowsclesOnlyfans)

Other members of the community chimed in to express their own opinions on the situation, with Reddit user u/KawaiiKaiju55 highlighting how the previous Fortnite Locker UI worked perfectly and how the removal of rarities is more than just colors being taken away from the interface. Reddit user u/Hurin_the_Steadfast, on the other hand, expressed how they thought pickaxes were hard to find before the changes too.

On a more helpful note, Reddit user u/Bagel_-_ suggested that the player should try sorting their locker by the season of their release since remembering when certain cosmetics were released is easier than sorting through the locker every time. Adding some humor to the situation by pointing out their limited collection of pickaxes, Reddit user u/Gaming_Power177 commented:

"Unless you're like me and have less then 10 pickaxes lol"

Will Epic Games revert the Fortnite Item Shop and Locker UI changes?

The UI changes that removed rarities from cosmetics were implemented in Fortnite with the v29.20 update, which has certainly been one of Epic Games' most contentious decisions in a long time, igniting a collective demand from the community to revert the changes. So the question remains if Epic Games will heed the community's calls.

Unfortunately, with Epic Games acknowledging the change as their way of redesigning the interface and shedding old Battle Royale-inspired cosmetic systems, it seems like they are here to stay. Players will likely have to get used to the way the UI looks moving forward.

