"I just stare at walls and play Fortnite": Josh Hutcherson, Five Nights at Freddy's actor loves Epic Games' Battle Royale

In a recent interview promoting the new Five Nights at Freddy's movie, Josh Hutcherson revealed playing Fortnite as one of his favorite pastimes, a revelation that resonates with millions of players around the world. Known for his role in The Hunger Games series and now the lead role in the newly released adaptation of the iconic horror game Five Nights at Freddy's, Hutcherson shared that he spends much of his spare time engaged in Fortnite's virtual battlegrounds.

When asked about how he likes to spend his free time, Josh Hutcherson candidly expressed:

"I just stare at walls and play Fortnite."

The revelation not only sparked curiosity among fans about Hutcherson's relatable gaming habits but also made one wonder about the potential intersections between Hutcherson's recent film and the game's ever-expanding universe.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Josh Hutcherson could come to Fortnite with a potential Five Nights at Freddy's collaboration

Expand Tweet

The immense success of Five Nights at Freddy's as an established game franchise and now as a film franchise produced by Blumhouse raises intriguing prospects for collaboration in Chapter 5 Season 2. There has been immense enthusiasm behind the idea, especially since a recent survey included hints about Five Nights at Freddy's content and skins coming to the game.

This, mixed with the fact that Josh Hutcherson himself is a fan of the game, is enough to call for speculation about a potential collaboration between the two iconic gaming franchises.

Fortnite has become a cultural phenomenon over the years, and its influence has grown beyond gaming and into mainstream entertainment. In the past, Epic Games has brought in characters from established gaming franchises, such as Kratos from God of War, Master Chief from Halo, and so much more into the game's multiverse.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, previous unexpected collaborations like Evil Dead and Resident Evil showcased the game's willingness to delve into the horror genre. The possibilities are endless, and the potential collaboration may even lead to Josh Hutcherson's character from the movie, Mike Schmidt, coming to the game as a usable skin.

Epic Games has proven its commitment to delivering unexpected yet exciting crossovers, creating beloved memories within the community. A potential collaboration with Five Nights at Freddy's not only aligns with the developers' innovative approach to collaborations but would definitely be something that Josh Hutcherson would be stoked about.

While no official announcements have been made regarding a future Five Nights at Freddy's collaboration, fans eagerly await to see if Josh Hutcherson's virtual adventures in the game will extend beyond walls and bring a touch of animatronic horror to Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!