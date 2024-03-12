"I live to third party": Fortnite community shares their thoughts about camping, third-partying, and hiding

Fortnite gives players many opportunities to approach overall gameplay, ranging from aggressive combat and build battles to passive and more strategic encounters. While many of these passive tactics, like camping and third-partying, are looked down upon, many players argue that these aspects of the game make the experience a lot more engaging and unique.

This was brought to light in a recent Reddit post shared by u/IRS_Agent-636, where the player encouraged members of the community to be honest about their thoughts on tactics like bush camping, third-partying, and hiding. The user even went as far as explaining how third-partying makes certain aspects of the title, like the new Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic Weapon, more fun and efficient to use.

As expected, this ignited a flurry of responses from players in the Fortnite community, with one even coming forward to state:

"I live to third party"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comment byu/IRS_Agent-636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

"3rd party is how I find the action" - Fortnite community debates on the usefulness and efficiency of passive tactics like third-partying

A number of Fortnite players took to the comments of u/IRS_Agent-636's Reddit post to give their takes on the matter, with many advocating for the practice of third-partying. They highlighted how third-partying not only allows players to find fights and engagements more easily but also to have an advantage over a potentially already weakened enemy.

One commenter even highlighted how they like to use the Visual Audio Signals feature to get an idea of where to find the action.

Additionally, players brought up the topic of bush camping in Fortnite and how effective it can be. They stated that while bush camping is usually seen as a controversial tactic, it is still a part of the game, and it's up to the players to use whatever tools they have to be the last one standing in a match. Some even joked about how they don't care about giving an enemy a fair fight when trying to win.

While players debate over the honor behind practices like third-partying and bush camping, they maintain the sentiment that these passive approaches to gameplay work brilliantly in the pursuit of a Victory Royale in Fortnite. Some even highlighted how everyone inadvertently engages in the practice of third-partying and how it should not be that contentious of an issue.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Comment byu/IRS_Agent-636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/IRS_Agent-636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/IRS_Agent-636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/IRS_Agent-636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/IRS_Agent-636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/IRS_Agent-636 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

For now, players continue to debate over passive combat tactics and how using them can enhance and impact gameplay, not just for themselves but also for their enemies.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!