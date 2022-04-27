"I'm sure Tim Sweeney will unban me": Jarvis on his Fortnite journey and future plans

Fortnite banning FaZe Clan's Jarvis is one of the most controversial moments in the game's history. Back in the day, he was one of the best controller players out there with millions of fans rooting for him. However, Epic Games handed out a ban to Jarvis for trying and promoting cheats/hacks in one of his YouTube videos.

Clearly, Jarvis was deliberately trying out cheats to check how effective they were. Even though the video was supposed to be a joke, it violated certain policies and left the developers with no other option.

Jarvis has been banned from the game for over three years now, but he still believes that Tim Sweeney will unban him.

Jarvis looks back at his YouTube journey since the Fortnite ban

Jarvis rose to prominence by playing Epic Games' battle royale title, which is why the ban was a massive upset for him and his community. He moved back to England and continued YouTube aimlessly.

From making a ton of prank videos to taking part in the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event, Jarvis shifted his focus from gaming entirely. However, he still loves video games and wants to continue his journey as a streamer and content creator for gaming.

In one of his recent videos, Jarvis admitted that making prank videos is a prolonged process as it requires a lot of preparation in terms of capital as well as time. Moreover, he was too occupied while preparing for the boxing match.

These developments stopped the former FaZe clan member from trying to get unbanned. He released a song called 'Banned 4 Life' which is surprisingly the most viewed video on his channel.

Funnily enough, Jarvis even tricked his fans streaming Fortnite once. He was just pretending to play and everyone assumed that Epic Games had finally unbanned him.

Will Jarvis ever return to Fortnite?

It is evident that Jarvis eagerly wants to return to Fortnite and make entertaining content while playing the game. Ever since Chapter 3, the game seems to have caught a second wind. With the inclusion of Zero Build modes and new features, the meta certainly looks better than ever.

Now that Jarvis isn't occupied with boxing matches or prank videos, he can initiate formal discussions with Epic Games that will allow him to play the game once again. In fact, he reignited the movement a few months ago and protested outside the developers' headquarters.

Rod Breslau @Slasher FaZe Jarvis deserves to be banned. cheaters cannot be tolerated in gaming. especially if you're a pro in esports or a streamer, and further if you're doing it for 'content'



however, as he's 17, i don't think Epic should permanently ban him from Fortnite. give him 3 years FaZe Jarvis deserves to be banned. cheaters cannot be tolerated in gaming. especially if you're a pro in esports or a streamer, and further if you're doing it for 'content'however, as he's 17, i don't think Epic should permanently ban him from Fortnite. give him 3 years

Towards the end of his latest video about the ban and the relationship with Epic Games, Jarvis claimed:

If you want to see me play Fortnite again, leave a like. I'm sure Tim Sweeney will unban me!

It's too early to assume if we'll ever see Epic Games and Jarvis solving their dispute. The developer has always been uncompromising against hackers/cheaters, but Jarvis has almost 5 million fans who believe that he's innocent. However, only time will tell if his actions bear fruit.

Edited by Atul S