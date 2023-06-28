Is Fortnite collaborating with Valorant? Viral tweet wreaks havoc online

Is Fortnite working with Valorant? The two games represent some of the most popular shooting-based titles out there. Valorant isn't a battle royale, either, so it's not as if they are direct competitors per se. A viral tweet seemed to suggest that there might be some partnership coming. In the past, Epic Games has worked with other video games ranging from Rocket League to Among Us.

Riot Games' smash hit is very popular for a good reason, but will it be in Fortnite? Here's what we know so far.

Are Fortnite and Valorant actually working together?

Fortnite and Valorant do not appear to be working together. The rumors stemmed from the official Fortnite account retweeting a Valorant tweet. It was rather innocuous, talking about some upcoming additions to the game.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT New game mode. New Agent. New opportunities to play your way and defy definition. New game mode. New Agent. New opportunities to play your way and defy definition. https://t.co/jXB6kRWiI3

It had nothing to do with the game other than the fact that the account shared it to its own page. Theories ran wild when this happened, and players got excited about what the two games might be working on. After all, Epic Games never does anything without purpose.

However, as HYPEX pointed out to the community, the retweet was undone. They must not have meant to do it, or the social media manager meant to do it on another account.

HYPEX @HYPEX They unretweeted it, pray for the social media manager They unretweeted it, pray for the social media manager 🙏

Taking it down signals a mistake, so it seems very unlikely that the battle royale game will be working with Valorant any time soon. If it happens in the future, it was still likely not planned at this stage.

What video games has Fortnite actually worked with?

Despite there being no real crossover with Valorant, Fortnite has secured many different video game series in its vast cosmetic library. The Gaming Legends Series holds the following games:

Farming Simulator

League of Legends

Street Fighter

Horizon Zero Dawn

Resident Evil

Doom

Destiny

Assassin's Creed

The Witcher

Dead Space

Gears of War

God of War

Lara Croft

Halo

Borderlands

Among Us

Rocket League

PacMan

There were rumors of Pokémon collaborations, but they never came to fruition. There are a lot of games out there that the game could eventually work with. Valorant could be one of them, though that remains to be seen.

It's also very possible that these games get more crossovers in the future. Collaborations often occur at key times, such as when a new movie releases and the main character appears in the battle royale.

Therefore, for the next Assassin's Creed game or the next entry in the God of War franchise, more characters from the games could show up. Additionally, any game that eventually falls under the Epic Games umbrella is a safe bet for an eventual crossover.

