Is Fortnite down right now? (25th April, 2023) Server status revealed

No, Fortnite is not down right now, but as per the official report from Epic Games, servers appear to be giving trouble to certain users. Issues regarding matchmaking are being experienced in-game. Players are either unable to load into a match or are facing difficulties starting a match once in the lobby. As of now, it's unclear what percentage of players and which regions are being affected by this

That being said, Epic Games has acknowledged the issue at hand and will provide an update once a solution has been found. However, as it currently stands, the game is still very much playable, but it's best to avoid loading into a match until the problem has been fixed. There's no telling when a matchmaking error will occur and players will be booted from the match.

Is there anything players can do to fix Fortnite's servers?

In all probability, there is nothing that players can do from their end that will fix this matchmaking issue. Restarting the game or EGS (Epic Games Store) will not work. Since the problem originates from Epic Games' side, there's no way to overcome this obstacle.

As mentioned, while the servers are still functional for the most part, it's best not to start a new match until the issue has been resolved. All said and done, this problem will likely extend to all in-game modes that exist. Those who enjoy Save The World should wait until this problem is solved to avoid losing out on progress.

How long will it take Epic Games to fix Fortnite's matchmaking issue?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We’re aware of and investigating issues with matchmaking.



We’ll let you all know when this is resolved. We’re aware of and investigating issues with matchmaking. We’ll let you all know when this is resolved. https://t.co/lZ40q3NA0Y

If it's not a major issue or server malfunction, Epic Games should have things under control within an hour or two at most. Given that players in the Eastern Time Zone are starting to wake up, having matchmaking disrupted for a long period of time will not bode well with the community.

Furthermore, with the new Weekly Challenge going live today (April 25, 2023) at 9:00 AM Eastern Time, ensuring that everything is running smoothly is of the utmost importance. Thankfully, there's no need to panic as challenges will be available until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

