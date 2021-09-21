Is Fortnite's Dr. Slone a villain? IO boss arrests and tortures Maven "The Mole" from Season 7

Fortnite players first heard about Dr. Slone during the opening cinematic for Chapter 2 Season 6. Agent Jonesy had retaliated by not working for the Imagined Order and disobeying her orders.

In Chapter 2 Season 8, Dr. Slone is still a prominent character in the storyline. While many believed her to be the savior of the Fortnite island, new theories suggest that she might be a villain in reality.

Fortnite China leaks Dr. Slone's evil plans

In a recent post by the official Fortnite China handle on Weibo, a line mentioned someone being tortured by Dr. Slone. The person was being tortured for leaking the Imagined Order's plans, and players had to fill out a survey to save this personality's life.

According to Fortnite China's latest Weibo post about a Season 7 survey, they included an interesting line about being "arrested and tortured by Slone for leaking the IOs plans" and you have to fill out the survey to "save their life."





Players who've completed the Legendary Challenge for Week 14 of Chapter 2 Season 7 must remember The Mole. Maven, an NPC on the island, was leaking the Imagined Order's plans to the aliens.

Dr. Slone was well aware of this, owing to which she had tasked players with confronting Maven.

Dr. Slone headed Operation: Sky Fire in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

It seems like Dr. Slone has now taken matters into her own hands and has arrested Maven. The Fortnite community has also seemingly changed its opinion on the genius IO head ever since Operation: Sky Fire, as many loopers believe that she betrayed them before exploding the Mothership UFO.

All in all, there's a possibility that Dr. Slone is the villain in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This also explains why Agent Jonesy stopped working for the Imagined Order in Chapter 2 Season 6, and decided to help the Foundation instead.

Location of Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Following Operation: Sky Fire, the Fortnite island has a plethora of crash sites, and many IO posts have fallen. Accordingly, Dr. Slone's location on the map has also changed.

At the moment, gamers can find Dr. Slone as a Mythic boss in a small camp northwest of Dirty Docks and north of Compact Cars. Luckily, she carries a Mythic Burst Assault Rifle with 178.62 DPS, 2.21 reload time, and 4.58 fire rate.

The Foundation was teased in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 trailer, and it is safe to assume that players will witness many developments in the storyline. The mystery behind IO and Dr. Slone might soon be solved as the Cubes gradually head towards the center of the map.

