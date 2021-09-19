Where is Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 began with the alien forces leaving the island and the mothership crashing following the face-off. Dr. Slone's plan worked wonders even though the island was almost destroyed.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw the cubes return after a long time. The return of the cubes excited gamers beyond measure, and everyone anticipated an exciting season.

Amidst all the excitement regarding the cubes, gamers are curious about Dr. Slone's location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This article will reveal the location of the mysterious character on the island.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Location of Dr. Slone revealed

The final face-off between the IO and the Aliens destroyed most parts of the island and the IO outposts. As a result, Dr. Slone had to take shelter in some other part of the island.

Coming across Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is a tricky affair unless gamers know the exact location.

Dr. Slone is located near a small camp northwest of the Dirty Docks, north of the Compact Cars. Dr. Slone carries a Mythic Burst Assault Rifle, and gamers can get hold of it by eliminating her.

The Slone's Burst Assault Rifle has a DPS of 178.62 and inflicts damage of 39 to enemies. It takes 2.21 seconds to reload this Mythic weapon and has a fire rate of 4.58.

Gamers got the first glimpse of Dr. Slone through the Battle Pass trailer of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. She was leading the attack against the alien faction, and it was confirmed that she'd take up a pivotal role in the proceeding of that season's storyline.

Dr. Slone also featured as a Battle Pass skin and an NPC on the island. Dr. Slone, as an NPC, used to spawn at the Corny Complex in Season 7. Eliminating the NPC dropped the Mythic weapon that was a great addition to the gamer's arsenal.

The inclusion of Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has kept gamers guessing about the game's storyline. Dr. Slone developed Operation Sky Fire, and it was her effort due to which the island was saved from the grasp of invasion.

It is to be seen whether she takes up any significant role in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 or not.

