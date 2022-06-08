Is the old Fortnite map coming back? Chapter 3 Season 3 teases multiple old POIs

With each new season in Fortnite, something changes on the map. Every season sees at least one location undergo a significant change without fail. Sometimes the entire island undergoes a significant change, like when Season X rolled into Chapter 2 Season 1, or when Chapter 2 Season 8 flipped over the island to kickstart Chapter 3 Season 1.

Now that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived, the map has been subjected to further changes in a fashion quite different from what players expected.

The aftermath of the war was more colorful and less disheartening than it could have been. And the map changes this time around have prompted an age-old question: Is the old Fortnite map coming back?

Since the old map went away, it's all everyone's been wondering about. Some hints this season offers may have the answer.

Is the old Fortnite map coming back anytime soon?

Despite getting pretty enjoyable maps throughout the game's history, Fortnite players only seem to want the old map from Chapter 1 back. The Chapter 2 map and the Chapter 3 map thus far have been satisfactory; however, they're not the original, and nothing tops that in the minds of most gamers.

That said, a few locations from the original did remain or have returned since the old map left. Pleasant Park and Retail Row remained through Chapter 2, while Shifty Shafts, the racetrack, and Greasy Grove returned with Chapter 3's onset.

Even spots like the volcano and the Mayan temple returned in some way, and it does seem like Epic Games is getting closer to giving the fans what they want, but they're not quite there yet.

The latest season might offer players the best hope of getting the old map back. Inside Rave Cave, formerly known as Command Cavern, the old Pizza Pit can be found. It's not in good shape, but it is there. Slipstreams, which were first introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9, have also returned.

The southwest corner of the map has a very familiar spot. It's called Displaced Depot, but it's very clearly one of the three original buildings from Dusty Depot prior to its destruction. The giant wooden chair from Chapter 1 is also nearby.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable • Displaced Depot sees the Blue warehouse from Dusty Depot return to the island! #Fortnite • Displaced Depot sees the Blue warehouse from Dusty Depot return to the island! #Fortnite https://t.co/9a7DYAfP7p

There are other references to the Chapter 2 map as well. For instance, the fuselage from the initial plane crash at the very beginning and how The Shark can be found near Displaced Depot, too.

Clearly, the current map is a bit of an amalgamation of all previous maps, which gives players a little hope. The old map is beloved, and seeing all these landmarks and references is a nostalgic embrace for a lot of players.

However, this probably doesn't mean the old map is coming back. Epic Games is constantly pushing the game forward, and bringing back the old map would require them to take a step backward or come up with some convoluted explanation; neither is a good option.

Inside the mothership (Image via Epic Games)

This is also not the first time gamers have been teased with old locations. The inside of the mothership in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 had plenty of old landmarks and POIs from the original map, and most of them never returned.

Even when the map flipped back to the old one, it was very different for the most part. Unfortunately, these teases and references will likely be all loopers get.

