Fortnite Mothership is about to crash in a populated location on the map

The Mothership hovering over Fortnite's map has moved across at free will, abducting everything in its path, but the Imagined Order may have plans to take it down in the next few days. Leaks suggest that the alien ship will crash into a populated area on the map, possibly breaking into an all-out war.

Voice lines of Dr. Slone reveal the IO's plans to move forward with an assault on the invaders. A massive attack could spiral towards Season 7's climactic conclusion with only a few weeks left until Season 8's story begins.

Fortnite's alien Mothership's days 'are numbered'

The latest lore leaked over social media entails a conversation with Dr. Slone describing the IO's next move in terms of the Mothership above the Island. She states that 'if everything works like I think it will, then Mothership's days of ominous hovering are numbered.'

The plan to bring down the Mothership continues and it will crash somewhere populated according to Dr Slone... pic.twitter.com/RRpGvQZmBf — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

Fortnite's underground society is planning something big against the aliens on the map, possibly permanently affecting one of the various named locations. Since Slone mentions that the ship will go down in an area with more people than she'd like, a big location like Pleasant Park or Corny Complex may be ground zero for the impact.

Slone tells others to warn local residents to clear out so they don't interfere with the plan. Something secret might be going on that players aren't aware of yet and could add a twist to the story playing out in Fortnite's Season 7.

POSSIBLE EVENT LEAK/TEASER:



According to some voice lines of Doctor Slone (will post them in a few minutes), the Imagined Order will attempt to take down the mothership and it's supposed to land in an.. populated area. — Szymon ptak Fortnite leaker/news (Following back) (@Szymonptak5) August 17, 2021

It's unclear what exactly will happen to the Mothership when it crashes, but the mini-game inside may disappear or be altered in some way. The leader of the aliens may also step out from the smoke of the crashed ship, possibly creating a new boss for players to fight and/or a new weapon. But, that's just a theory for now.

Big map changes are coming to Fortnite, and they seem to be the theme of this season as the named locations have changed numerous times over the past weeks. Be on the look out for vacating residents or quests that may involve the aliens ahead. It may be a clue leading to the crash.

