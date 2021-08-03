What's new in the Fortnite 17.30 update: New weapons, map changes, leaked skins, and more

The Fortnite 17.30 update has revealed a lot of information about things that are yet to come. In addition to Task Force X and Polka Dot Man, leakers have uncovered a treasure trove filled to the brim with details of new and exciting things being added into the game.

New guns, skins, NPCs, map changes, and a few hidden surprises as well will all make their way into the game following the update.

Here's everything new in-game following the Fortnite 17.30 update.

1) Burst Pulse Rifle and Propifier

Two new weapons have been discovered following the Fortnite 17.30 update. Given that the game had a normal Burst AR, it was only a matter of time before the Burst Pulse Rifle was introduced to the current season.

In addition to the Burst Pulse Rifle, it would seem that the much-awaited Propifier has also been added in-game following the update. Loopers will be able to use this weapon/item to turn themselves into a prop of their choice.

2) Slurpy Swamp abducted

Slurpy Swamp has finally been abducted, or at least part of it has been anyway. When loopers enter the game, they should be able to notice these changes. More than likely, in the coming days or weeks, other POIs as well will meet the same fate.

3) Leaked skins: Rebirth Harley Quinn, Party Trooper, and Doublecross

Three new variants for existing skins have been added following the Fortnite 17.30 update. As predicted earlier, the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin got an update, alongside Party Trooper and Doublecross.

In addition to the above-mentioned skins, the NPC known as Human Bill has finally been added into the item shop as a skin. It comes with numerous edit styles as well.

4) New NPCs: Armored Batman, Beast Boy, and Superman

After much anticipation, Armored Batman will finally be added to the game as an NPC alongside Beast Boy and Superman. They will be located in Dirty Docks, Weeping Woods, and The Orchard, respectively.

Given that DC characters are being added to the game, this further solidifies the fact that more and more DC-themed cosmetics will be coming to the game as the season progresses.

5) New items: Medic Pack and Spawn Obelisks

Following the Fortnite 17.30 update, an item from "OG" days known as the "Medic Pack" has been updated. The item, in theory, lets players self revive and revive faster. It's unclear if it will be added to the current Fortnite Season.

In addition to the Medic Pack, following the Fortnite 17.30 update, a new chest type has also been added to the game, which will contain powerful weapons. These new chests may feature somewhat like Bunker chests, providing players with higher-tier loot.

Bonus: Bushranger's Back

After passing away under mysterious circumstances, it would seem that a new Bushranger NPC will be growing out of the ground somewhere on the island. Perhaps once fully grown, the Bushranger will finally reveal what happened.

