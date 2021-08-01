RIP Bushranger, but how exactly did Bushranger die in Fortnite?

"How did Bushranger die in Fortnite?" has become a burning question over the last few days. Little was known about this NPC, but the calm aura and the consistent smile on its face was comforting to all loopers alike.

The Bushranger managed to survive the Spire explosion, the alien ground invasion, and with just over a month to go for Fortnite Season 8, many expected the NPC to make it through this season as well. Alas, something has gone horribly wrong.

While there's no explanation from Epic Games, fans have been trying to figure out the series of unfortunate events that led to this conclusion. With that being said, it's time to find out how Bushranger died in Fortnite.

RIP bushranger 2019-2021 pic.twitter.com/E8q6nLyU8a — Nemesis | Fortnite Leaks (@PlaysYochit) July 31, 2021

How did Bushranger in Fortnite?

Although the cause of death is unclear at the moment, a few fans have come up with theories which may provide an answer to the NPC's untimely demise.

1) Special Fortnitemares skin

According to one fan, Epic Games themselves killed Bushranger so that he could be brought back as a special zombie skin for the upcoming Fortnitemares event. While this theory more than likely may not be the actual reason behind the death, it does make somewhat sense.

It would be cool to have that as a skin like peely bone or shadow midas pic.twitter.com/ni4tCTi3IH — Crafty (@ItsMeCrafty) July 29, 2021

2) Zyg and Choppy killed him

Following the Fortnite 17.21 update, the alien NPC, known as Zgy and Choppy, moved next to the Aftermath, the same place where Bushranger was located.

Now, while it makes no sense as to why Zyg and Choppy would kill the Bushranger, given they are not hostile in nature, it could be that the NPC stole an alien egg and they wanted it back.

Wat — Cat (@sloth_fortnite) July 30, 2021

3) Killed by the IO

Although the IO saw the Bushranger as an ally, things could have changed the moment he picked up that alien egg to incubate it. While the motives are unknown, Bushranger was definitely not trying to help the aliens, but rather help preserve life.

Despite Bushranger being no harm to anyone, it would seem that the IO took notice of this and silenced the NPC. While there could have been a better way to do things, given the Imagined Order's history and ruthlessness, this was the best way for them to handle the issue.

i wonder if IO killed him since he was helping the Aliens plant and incubate eggs from last weeks challenges? hmm not sure.. — Lewis (@Fn_Pengo) July 29, 2021

