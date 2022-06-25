Fortnite has a profusion of skins that range from drool worthy collaborations to one-of-a-kind original skins created by the developers. They are one of the most interesting features of the game, which helps provide an immersive experience that cannot be outmatched by any other game in the category.

However, it is important to note that while players can get free skins, they are only available during certain events, and even then require a set of in-game challenges to be completed first.

A large chunk of Epic's revenue comes from skins. Undoubtedly, their sales are the biggest contributors to in-game transactions. To maintain a steady stream of such micro-transactions, developers offer a plethora of new skins on a regular basis.

Fortnite offers a set of default skins when players first start playing the game. Besides these, others come at a price. While pricing deserves its own debate, players do spend a lot of money to acquire these coveted cosmetics that align with their personality. However, not every Fortnite player is willing to spend money on virtual cosmetics.

Fortnite's free cosmetics come with a caveat

Skins extol gameplay to another level, making the experience more immersive and even unparalleled. While majority of Fortnite players do own at least one skin, there are many who possess none at all as some can't bring themselves to spend money on a virtual collectible.

Although Fortnite is a free-to-play game, it does offer add-on services; skins are included in that. Though some people do not spend money, they still want to experience immersive gameplay and this leads to one of the most searched questions pertaining to the game. Is it possible to get free skins in Fortnite?

No. There is no way for players to get skins for free in the game. Epic does offer other free cosmetic items like back bling, pickaxe, etc., at times when players have been playing the game for some time. There are free rewards from the Battle Pass that non-paying players can claim upon reaching a certain level, but they don't contain free skins.

Free skin scams populate the internet, preying on gullible players. Epic doesn't endorse any third-party trading, and all of them are illegal. To experience the cosmetics, some take to malpractice like skin changers, but most of the time such programs don't work.

Even when they do, only said players can see themselves as the characters, with no one in the lobby or the match being able to do so. It is also advised that players should not partake in any activity that might put their account at risk.

However, there is a way for players to acquire free skins. Epic drops free skins on special occasions which can be claimed by completing a set of challenges.

Towards the holiday season, Epic Games hosts Winterfest, where players can partake and complete a few challenges to get free cosmetics. Epic also hosts themed tournaments for crossovers where it gives away free cosmetics to high-ranking players.

Some content creators carry out events like Twitch drops and other social media-based giveaways from time-to-time where players can claim free rewards.

However, they need to be proactive in claiming such rewards, as there are many who want to get their hands on free cosmetics, with only a limited amount of such giveaways even possible.

