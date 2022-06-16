3 Fortnite skins that are pay-to-win (& 3 that used to be)

How would Fortnite be without a selection of skins? Just another battle royale. Thanks to its third-person perspective (TPP), Fortnite provides an immersive experience that other games in the category can't level with. The cynosure of the recent news of Fortnite developing a first-person perspective (FPP) was the debate of what's to become of the skins.

Skins and outfits in Fortnite offer an extended customization option that enables players to express themselves. An indispensable part of the game, skins have always been the most loved cosmetic items in the game. To provide players with an outmatched experience, developers often collab with some of the biggest franchises in the world.

The pay-to-win skin is another league in itself which has a devoted following amongst the players. Since micro-transactions are one of the leading contributors to Epic's revenue, developers keep on releasing new skins to perpetuate it.

Players hold the skins in high regard irrespective of their release time and in this listicle, we'll take a look at some of these evergreen pay-to-win skins.

Jellie and 2 other pay-to-win Fortnite skins that players take advantage of

1) Jellie

Added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 1, though this skin is older than some other skins on the list, with reference to the current season, this is one advantageous pay-to-win skin that is slowly making a comeback into the limelight. Part of the Fish Food set, this rare skin can be purchased from the item shop for 1,200 V-bucks.

The skin returns to the item shop on an average of thirty days. This blue and pink tinted skin goes very well with the current style and theme of the game. With the introduction of the new Reality biome, this skin is more relevant than ever. Smart players use the similar colour scheme between the skin and the Reality Saplings to their advantage.

Players hide inside the Reality Sapling to camouflage themselves, a very smart move. Since the Reality Saplings can be planted anywhere on the map, this feature gives this skin an advantage all over the map. The skin might not have been very popular when first available, but it is sure to be a pay-to-win with this season.

2) Mystique

Part of the Marvel set that was released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, this reactive skin could be obtained as a reward for reaching level 80 of the Battle Pass for that season. One of the best pay-to-win skins till date, Mystique skin has a reactive function similar to her actual superpowers.

Mystique has the ability to morph into any body shape or style, making it one of a kind. Fortnite skin has the same in-built functionality and, can be very advantageous, especially for players in Duos, Trios, or Squads.

Upon eliminating opponents, players can morph into the same skin as the dead players and can confuse the others of the same team, very much like a secret agent taking down an organization from within.

3) Snap

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the Snap skin is for sure a pay-to-win. Unlike most skins in the list, it's the corresponding emote that makes this skin what it is.

The Arm-y Guy emote, which can only be used with this skin, reduces the area of the actual skin, reducing the number of hitboxes. Players can dodge bullets while emoting. Though not very useful during ongoing combat, this skin is still a pay-to-win.

Prickly Patroller and 2 other Fortnite skins that were in great demand at one point

1) Prickly Patroller

Released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, Prickly Patroller is an uncommon skin that can be purchased from the item shop for 800 V-bucks. The skin was last available in the item shop on March 2, 2022, and is pay-to-win.

Given its green color and cactus-like appearance, the skin can easily blend in with the green parts on the map. The cacti-like appearance is advantageous in arid areas of the map where greenery is sparse, but cacti blooms in abundance. Over time, the developments in the map have somewhat rendered this skin out-dated.

2) Toy Trooper

Shaped like a game piece, the Toy Trooper skin was first available in the item shop during Chapter 1 Season 9. This uncommon skin can be purchased from the item shop for 800 V-bucks and continues to make rounds in the item shop, returning every forty days on average.

This skin is also a pay-to-win. The green and grey iteration of this skin provides for a very efficient camouflage effect. At the time of its launch, the map of the island was majorly covered in thick foliage, making this skin the very first-choice player.

This skin was so effective that it underwent a series of updates to make its camouflage effect less efficient. Later, in an attempt to balance it out, a red skin edit for the toy topper was also introduced.

3) Default skins

When players first drop onto the island, these are the default skins that they get. OG skins, these are infamous giveaways of the ranks of the player. If a player has spent some time grinding in the game without buying any cosmetics, courtesy of Epic, at some point in time the player will for sure get a skin.

It is this perception of these skins that gives them an edge over other skins.Most of the time, players wearing these skins are misunderstood for either being a noob player or a bot. Smart players use this preconception to their advantage and often trick other players.

Since these skins are defaults, they are confusing and can rightly be called pay-to-win. While some players still use them, especially noobs, their pay-to-win impact is not that strong now.

