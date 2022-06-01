8 Fortnite skins that change with kills

Skins and outfits play a major role in Fortnite. The cynosure of revenue for Epic Games is due to in-game purchases and other microtransactions. To propagate this, Epic has released a plethora of skins over time and continues to do so. Skins provide the opportunity to be creative, and players often use them as an extension of their personality.

While every skin is unique in its own way, there are a number of skins that react to different events in the game. These are called reactive skins. Such cosmetics often interact while emoting, opening chests, and eliminating other players. Reactive skins add a certain whimsy to the overall gameplay, extolling its quality.

This renders an experience that cannot be outmatched by any other means. This listicle provides a list of eight different skins that react while eliminating other players in the game.

These are the Fortnite skins that change with kills

8) Mystique

Mystique (Image via Epic Games)

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, Mystique is a part of the Marvel series, which could be obtained as a reward for reaching level 80 in the Battle Pass. This shapeshifting mutant can transform into the player she most recently eliminated, synonymous with her powers in the Marvel universe. Mystique has four other selectable outfit styles besides the default skin.

The outfits are Tactical Mystique, Silver foil, Gold foil, and Holo foil. Also, whenever she gets an elimination, her eyes glow in a pink hue. If the skin is coupled with the Skull Back Bling, the eyes of the skull will also flash red.

7) Meowscles

Meowscle (Image via Epic Games)

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, this cute 'buff cat' is an agent of the Ghost. It could be redeemed as a reward upon reaching level 60 of Season 2 Chapter 2. The skin comes in two different styles, Ghost and Shadow. While in the Ghost edit, Meowscles gets a rainbow glow for every elimination, which only grows stronger with progress.

In the Shadow iteration, the rainbow glow is replaced with a purple glow. The humanoid cat is believed to be the father of Kit, making him the only character in the game to have an offspring. Meowscles also came in a Golden Agent avatar, which could be earned after reaching level 180.

6) Ninja

Ninja (Image via Epic Games)

Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, is one of the world's best streamers. He was first inducted into Fortnite as part of the Icon series skin. Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, the Ninja skin can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop, where it pops up from time to time. The Ninja skin is synonymous with the streamers' iconic get-up. Complete with his colorful hairstyle and the iconic headband.

Like many other skins, Ninja skin is also reactive. It reacts to different scenarios in the game. One is while eliminating an opponent. Ninja's headband elongates as the player progresses with eliminations. Ninja was one of the first streamers to get inducted into the game with his own skin.

5) Grimey

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, as part of the Marked Man bundle, Grimey is a skin that can be bought from the Item Shop. This skin is a fan favorite. With every elimination, a soul gets added to the outfit.

Players can purchase this cosmetic of Epic rarity from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

4) Deadfire

Deadfire (Image via Epic Games)

Released as part of the Western Wilds set, this skin was introduced during Fortnitemares. One of the first reactive outfits, Deadfire is said to be the male counterpart of Calamity. This gun-slinging skin reacts to eliminations. Green-ish vapor seems to emanate from its body upon eliminating an opponent.

Deadfire is a Legendary Fortnite outfit that can be purchased from the Item Shop. Besides the default style, it also comes in a ghost avatar, which again needs to be purchased from the Item Shop. In Ghost style, emanating vapor takes a blue-ish tint, representing vaporizing ice. Deadfire could be found near the Colossal Colosseum as an NPC, handing out tasks to the Loopers.

3) Hit Man

Often dubbed a pay-to-lose outfit, Loopers can purchase this unique skin from the Fortnite Item Shop. When a player eliminates an opponent, a target is painted on its skin which flashes. If one notices closely, Pay 2 Lose is inscribed on its left thigh.

This skin has faced a negative reaction from the Loopers for being a dead giveaway of the palyer's position. A neon-colored target painted on its chest, while glowing, can easily be made out from a distance. All this, coupled with neon signs, makes for a rather unjustified skin. Fortnite players, however, do seem to enjoy the skin.

2) Kit

Kit (Image via Epic Games)

The Next Generation of Meowscles, Kit is an Epic outfit that could be obtained upon reaching level 60 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. Offspring of Mewoscles and Lynx, Kit is believed to be the only Fortnite character who has parents inside the loop. Kit is said to be the only boss who did not pick a side between Ghost and Shadow. The Kitbash henchmen protect him.

The skin comes in two styles: happiness and action, and it is reactive. The headlights turn on at nighttime. While walking backward, a red light glows, and while eliminating the enemies, different colored lights glow all over the body.

1) Marigold

Marigold (Image via Epic Games)

Named after the daughter of King Midas from the Greek Mythology, the Marigold skin was introduced in Fortnite as part of the Golden Touch challenge and was added to Chapter 2 Season 5. Marigold bears a resemblance to Midas, another character in the game. Players have speculated about some sort of connection between Marigold and Midas.

Some even go to lengths and say that Marigold is the female form of the Midas. The Marigold skin is one of the most interesting reactive skins in the game. With every elimination, a certain portion of Marigold's body turns to gold. If the player is able to complete six eliminations, the whole skin will turn into gold. Besides looking somewhat similar, players can link Marigold to Midas for this specific power.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

