Top 5 reactive Fortnite skins that are a must-have

Fortnite has a slew of skins, but reactive Fortnite skins are by far the best. Such cosmetics change or modify when players perform some activity in-game, such as opening a chest or dealing some damage to opponents.

There are quite a few reactive Fortnite skins, but some are a lot more dear to fans than others.

Five fantastic reactive Fortnite skins

1) Deadfire

The Deadfire reactive skin in Fortnite (Image via GameRevolution)

Deadfire is one of the coolest reactive skins in the game. While it starts as a pretty standard cowboy, the more damage players deal to their opponents or Cube monsters, the cowboy himself and his pickaxe change in appearance.

2) Astro Jack

Get psychedelic with the new reactive Astro Jack Outfit and its SICKO MODE Style!



Available now in the Item Shop. pic.twitter.com/CUDRcAQ9dp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 23, 2020

The Astro Jack skin in Fortnite is part of the Icon Series. It is based on one of Travis Scott's albums, Astroworld. It is one of the coolest reactive Fortnite skins since the reactivity is activated by music, apart from damage dealing and bumping into other Astro Jacks.

3) Midas

Midas is a reactive skin in Fortnite (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

True to the original legend, Midas is considered a reactive Fortnite skin since he can turn any weapon or object into gold upon touch. This occurs irrespective of the opponent's wraps.

4) Meowscles

Meowscles, the buff cat, has two styles that are reactive: GHOST and SHADOW. In the case of the GHOST style, Meowscles gets a rainbow glow for every kill, which is replaced with a purple glow in the case of SHADOW style.

5) Jules

Jules has a skin style that is reactive (Image via u/Cube_earther_69/Reddit)

Jules was added to Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 3. She has one skin style called the Welder style, which is reactive. Upon looking into the visor of a gun, players can see the welder helmet covering her face and a strong orange light shining.

