5 Fortnite skins that have secret features players didn't know about

Skins in Fortnite, especially those with special powers, are usually fan-favorite cosmetics. Looking like a particular character or having an outfit that reacts to certain things adds another layer of fun to the game. Some skins have lesser-known features that many players might not know about.

Top 5 Fortnite skins with secret features

5) Tailor

The Tailor skin has some slight reactionary qualities that many players may not have realized. Debuting in March 2020, it made its most recent appearance in the Item Shop in March of 2021. There are subtle, unique light patterns that change on the suit whenever eliminations, damage, health, and shields occur.

Tailor. Image via Epic Games

4) Deadfire

Deadfire is a Legendary skin that first appeared in the item shop for Fortnitemares in 2018. Perhaps the coolest reactionary skin, Deadfire, changes colors and releases a mysterious green aura at a certain point in-game or after the damage has been dealt with enemies. It was last seen in June.

3) Freestyle

Freestyle has a reactive feature that many players may not know about. Introduced in late 2019, the skin lights up when using emotes. So it's not reactive to damage, elimination, or anything else.

Freestyle. Image via Epic Games

2) Trench Trawler

The Trench Trawler has a reactive feature that can only be seen under certain circumstances. Trench Trawler was released in Chapter 2, Season 3, and his reactive feature is that his eyes glow in the dark. There aren't many dark places in Fortnite, which makes this one a little-known feature. However, it is one of the cooler reactive things in Fortnite.

1) Vi

One thing that may surprise fans is that the Vi skin is not considered a part of the "Reactive Cosmetics" in Fortnite. But the skin has a slight reaction to things.

Whenever the player gets eliminated, Vi emits more electricity. It goes away shortly after the elimination. It's gone in the blink of an eye Plus, it only happens with elimination. Even the best matches only have roughly 10 eliminations, so it's not seen very often.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

