6 Fortnite mysteries that nobody has an answer to

Fortnite has a long-running and intense storyline. It's hard to believe, but Drift and his golf cart landing on the island through a rift in Chapter 1 Season 5 has directly led to the Doomsday device landing on the Chapter 3 Season 2 map.

It hasn't been as tight as a novel or a screenplay as the storyline does have some glaring plot holes.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



-Geno & other IO Sections

-Chapter 1 Vault

-Seven's Space Base

-Paradigm's past as Singularity

-The Sister's Past

-Midas & Ghost/Shadow

-Elemental Kings



#Fortnite Fortnite Storyline Mysteries that we haven't yet got an answer to:-Geno & other IO Sections-Chapter 1 Vault-Seven's Space Base-Paradigm's past as Singularity-The Sister's Past-Midas & Ghost/Shadow-Elemental Kings Fortnite Storyline Mysteries that we haven't yet got an answer to:-Geno & other IO Sections-Chapter 1 Vault-Seven's Space Base-Paradigm's past as Singularity-The Sister's Past-Midas & Ghost/Shadow-Elemental Kings#Fortnite

However, there are still plenty of mysteries in Fortnite. Many of these may never get answered as the game continues to move forward and leaves some things in the past. They're still mysterious and most players are curious. Here are a few examples of that.

Top 6 longstanding mysteries that Fortnite players want solved

6) The Elemental Kings

In Chapter 1, there was an Ice King and an Ice Queen, but there were several other elemental kings that were supposed to play a part of the game. The Ice King arrived in Season 7 and used Kevin the Cube's power to create a blizzard that covered the island and infested it with monsters.

Ultimately, it's been so long since those characters were big players in the storyline that it's unlikely they'll ever be revealed or brought back.

5) The Seven in outer space

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



It's seen on their Rockets, Flags, and other equipment used in their newly revealed Space Base

#Fortnite To clarify something: This has been and still is the official logo of The Seven (at least their tactical operation one)It's seen on their Rockets, Flags, and other equipment used in their newly revealed Space Base To clarify something: This has been and still is the official logo of The Seven (at least their tactical operation one)It's seen on their Rockets, Flags, and other equipment used in their newly revealed Space Base#Fortnite https://t.co/hnksr9pQeo

The last two seasons have heavily featured The Seven, but the group still remain relatively mysterious. They've been the main protagonists but the only reason players trust them is because they're not the Imagined Order. Otherwise, there's no real reason to side with them.

They had contact with Paradigm who was in outer space and clearly have a history there. The question remains: why were they in space and what were they doing? This is a mystery that still has time to be solved before the storyline jets past.

4) Who are The Sisters?

The Sisters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chapter 3 Season 2 has finally revealed all the members of The Seven. Before this season, several characters were still unknown, mainly The Sisters. Now, as the season nears an end, they've both been revealed. Fortnite players know who they are and how they're related, but there's absolutely no lore information on them.

One of them is set to play a significant role in the Zero War Marvel comics event, so she's obviously very important. What is their past? How are they connected to everything? Hopefully, the mystery surrounding it will clear up as the game moves forward.

3) Midas and G.H.O.S.T.

G.H.O.S.T. flag raised (Image via u/FunnyCobra002 on Reddit)

Many players might believe that, like other storyline points, Midas and G.H.O.S.T. are relics of the past in Fortnite. That might not be the case, though. For starters, Midas invented the Doomsday device that has now arrived on the island.

G.H.O.S.T., which was his organization and the "protagonist" of the early portions of Chapter 2, has also popped back up. When The Seven freed The Daily Bugle, a G.H.O.S.T. flag was raised. Are they still a part of things?

2) Paradigm

Rezztro @Rezztro Why does every member of The Seven have "One Of The Seven" in their desc except for The Visitor, The Scientist & The Paradigm?? #Fortnite Why does every member of The Seven have "One Of The Seven" in their desc except for The Visitor, The Scientist & The Paradigm?? #Fortnite https://t.co/C8xqwyTqjz

Paradigm is by far the most mysterious member of The Seven. She was missing and in outer space and clearly has a controversial past with the group. Most members aren't big fans of her, though she has a few that were willing to try and get her back.

The reason she was adrift in space might one day get answered, but Fortnite gamers are probably more interested in why she's so controversial to the group. There's also the matter of her identity that has been mysterious for so long (Singularity?).

1) Geno

Geno could be revealed soon (Image via xApplezz on YouTube)

Geno's identity remains the biggest mystery. Geno has been teased as being a major antagonist and players have no idea who they even are. He could be Slone's boss who was pictured in her office. He could be a former member of The Seven or some other group.

All Fortnite gamers know is that The Foundation and Jonesy are desperately looking for him.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan