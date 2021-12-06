Is Split screen available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The release of Fortnite Chapter 3 was met with a lot of excitement within the community. The downtime was expected to run for two days, but Epic surprised gamers by updating the servers quickly and releasing the game within a few hours.

Much of the content updates were teased prior to the release of the new chapter. The new island, along with improved gameplay and added mechanics, has certainly brought a new dynamic to Fortnite. However, gamers are concerned about the availability of the Split screen feature in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Split screen has presently been disabled

According to the official Epic Games website, the Split screen feature has been disabled in Fortnite Chapter 3 for the time being. The developers, however, have not revealed the reason for this development.

The Split screen feature was quite an interesting one considering it allowed two gamers to enjoy the game on a single device. However, the feature is exclusive to consoles and gamers on other devices are not eligible to access it.

Mewmiuww @mewmiuww @FortniteGame Fix split screen please! I already bought my battle pass and I can’t even play 😭 @FortniteStatus @FortniteGame Fix split screen please! I already bought my battle pass and I can’t even play 😭@FortniteStatus

Unfortunately, Fortnite data miners have also not released any information regarding the Split screen feature being disabled.

The Split screen feature may be re-added in Fortnite Chapter 3

𝒦𝒶𝓇𝒶♡ @itismekara #Fortnite Split Screen has been disabled for the launch of Chapter 3 Season 1. They plan to re-enable it as quickly as they can. #Fortnite Split Screen has been disabled for the launch of Chapter 3 Season 1. They plan to re-enable it as quickly as they can. https://t.co/em8Rrdx3JK

The removal of the Split screen feature will raise several eyebrows in the gaming community as players wonder when the feature will return to Fortnite Chapter 3.

According to Epic's official website, the developers are trying their best to re-enable the feature as quickly as possible. However, no specific date has been mentioned so far.

It seems that Epic is making some changes to the system and Split screen will be added back once things are up and running smoothly. However, there is no certainty whether it will return during Season 1 of Chapter 3.

Gamers will have to be patient and adopt a wait-and-watch policy regarding the Split screen issue.

