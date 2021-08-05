How to use Split Screen for Fortnite on PS4 and Xbox

Fortnite has always been a multiplayer game. Even the Save the World mode utilizes multiple players.

Being an online multiplayer game definitely has its perks. However, for one of the biggest multiplayer games out right now, it did not have any form of couch multiplayer for a long time. For a while, the only way to play Fortnite with friends was over Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus, and that couldn't really be done when actually together. That was remedied in 2019, over two years after the game was released.

Next-Gen Fortnite will include:



✔ 4K RESOLUTION AT 60 FPS

✔ DYNAMIC VISUALS AND PHYSICS

✔ 1080P RESOLUTION AT 60 FPS

✔ GET INTO MATCHES FASTER

✔ ENHANCED SPLIT SCREEN pic.twitter.com/6NF1yC0edR — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) November 2, 2020

Not many people utilize split screen in Fortnite, or other games for that matter, for a few reasons, but it does have its uses. Here's how to use it on an Xbox and a PlayStation.

Fortnite split screen on Xbox and PlayStation

Split screen for Fortnite allows for something the game was sorely lacking before: true multiplayer. Relying on technological communications, like an Xbox Live chat or Party Chat, can be frustrating at times. It can be difficult to hear people and it can go in and out.

In-person communication doesn't suffer from those problems, so while split screen Fortnite ultimately sacrifices some screen space, it makes up for it with perfect communication. That can be vital in a game like Fortnite.

Split screen is actually limited to just Xbox and PlayStation. Nintendo Switch users, PC users and (when the game was available) mobile users, can't do any form of split screen. As long as the other player has an account to sign into and a controller to use, there will be no issues getting split screen up and running.

Split screen Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Go to the Main Menu and ensure the second controller is connected to the console and is on and ready to go. That should prompt the second player to sign into their account. After that, the second player should show up in the Fortnite lobby alongside the first player.

Split screen is an extremely underrated feature (in Fortnite).



I tried it with my brother and it works really well especially on next-gen. pic.twitter.com/pytqR0SXNk — SweShooga (@SweShooga) August 5, 2021

Solo mode, Team Rumble and Creative mode will not be playable in split screen. The method is the same for both PlayStation and Xbox players, so starting a split screen match is quick and easy.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod