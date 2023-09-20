IShowSpeed robs Fortnite Save The World scammer of all his weapons, leaves him crying on stream

IShowSpeed (Darren Jason Watkins Jr.) is synonymous with Fortnite. While not everything associated with the streamer is good, he does have a track record of being overtly entertaining. Despite some of his content being distressing, his rise to fame as a content creator for the game cannot be ignored. In the past, IShowSpeed has often been scammed in-game during wagers matches.

He beat his opponents fair and square (and on livestream), but the wagers were more often than not rendered null and void as opponents logged off.

In a recent online interaction with a player in Fortnite Save The World mode, IShowSpeed took no chances and went all out on a potential scammer. Rather than being scammed, he managed to scam the scammer in the most brilliant way.

IShowSpeed leaves Fortnite scammer screaming their lungs out on livestream

Based on the video, it seems that the player and IShowSpeed had come to an agreement to exchange weapons in-game. Since Fortnite Save The World is a PvE game mode, players swapping weapons and other resources over the course of a match is a legal venture. However, most of the time, this is carried about within the confines of a known team. Random players don't usually engage in such trades.

Coming back to IShowSpeed, it seems that the exchange was done in his Homebase or party leadership was given to him. Two boxes were built, and the scammer had placed his weapons within the confines of his box. Only a window separated them both. Here's what IShowSpeed had to say to the scammer:

"I'm not about to scam you. I swear to God, bro. Look, I'm live right now. I'm not going to do anything, alright? Okay?"

Shortly after uttering these words, IShowSpeed waits for the scammer to move toward the window and quickly builds a wall behind them. This effectively divides the scammer from the loot that they had dropped on the ground behind them.

While under normal circumstances, the wall could have been broken, it seems that Editing was limited to one player only.

In theory, this allows only the player who built something to edit or remove it as and when they choose. This option was added to stop random players griefing others by destroying builds and traps when visiting someone else's Homebase.

Once IShowSpeed traps the player and separates him from the loot, he says this:

"Scammers get scammed!"

He soon rushes around the build to collect the weapons from the floor. Given that the other player in question was asking to be paid for these weapons, it's very likely that they were trying to scam IShowSpeed but ended up getting scammed.

Here are a few reactions that the incident garnered on X (formerly Twitter):

As seen from the comments, the majority of users had a good laugh at the expense of the Fortnite scammer. While a few raised questions about morals, given that it was being live-streamed, it's safe to say that there will be no consequences. Epic Games is very unlikely to get involved in something like this.

