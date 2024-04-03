"It looks so bad": Fortnite community divided in opinion over Aubrey Skin

Fortnite has managed to keep its cosmetic library fresh over the years by constantly releasing new outfits and even bringing in characters from other IPs (Intellectual Properties) and universes. With such a vast range of cosmetics available in this title, some skins released by Epic Games are bound to see a mixed reception.

Such is the case with the recently released Aubrey skin, a brand-new outfit that follows a similar color scheme to the Skye outfit from Chapter 2 Season 2. It doesn't seem out of place compared to most other Fortnite skins. However, not everyone likes this outfit.

In a recent Reddit shared by u/MeowsclesOnlyfans, the player expressed their feelings towards the Aubrey skin, stating:

"It looks so bad."

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit)

The main post became a hub for players in the Fortnite community to talk about the Aubrey skin. Reddit user u/zenixTF expressed confusion at the fact that the skin is meant to be a demolitionist. To this, Reddit user u/WrstScp explained how Aubrey's set is named Detonator. This suggests that the Demolitionist is indeed the design Epic was going for.

Some people highlighted this wasn't ideal for such a childlike character.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit)

Not all players had negative opinions about the Aubrey skin, with Reddit users u/ZenTheCrusader and u/Saffronation expressing how they appreciate the silly design of this skin and how it's gradually growing on them.

Additionally, Reddit user u/DownToZZZ suggested that this outfit was Epic Games' attempt at representing a person with autism. This prompted a response from Reddit user u/BlackICEE32oz, who expressed that even though people may laugh at the skin's design, it counts as a small step toward inclusion. Their comment makes it seem like they bought the skin for what it represents.

How to get the Aubrey skin in Fortnite?

The Aubrey skin is a Rare Outfit introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 and is part of the Detonator set. However, it is incorrectly listed as part of the Stygian Boatman set alongside the Charon skin. The cosmetic was introduced as an Item Shop cosmetic on April 1, 2024, which was also Autism Awareness Day, and it is available in the Item Shop today (April 4, 2024).

If you want to get your hands on the Aubrey skin, you can purchase the Aubrey skin for 1200 V-Bucks. In addition to her Battle Royale look, this skin also comes with her LEGO Minifigure style that you can use in the LEGO Fortnite game mode and other LEGO UEFN experiences.

