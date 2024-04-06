"It should have been a Style, not a separate Skin": Fortnite community reacts to Charon Skin

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2's introduction of the Greek Gods has seen a positive reception, with players enjoying not only the power trip that comes with the new Mythics but also the skins based around the Greek Pantheon. However, one of the new releases — the Charon skin — has become a point of contention, with some gamers feeling like the outfit is more of a reskin than a new one.

This is due to the item using the Oro skin as its foundation and only changing the latter's colors for the most part. This issue was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/TheFlompa, where the player said:

"It should have been a style, not a separate skin."

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit/TheFloompa)

The post invited a flurry of reactions, with Reddit user u/twohourr expressing how they had high hopes for the Charon skin and were disappointed when they discovered it was just a recolored Oro outfit. u/Mudron expressed how they don't usually have an issue with recolors but were ultimately disappointed with the Charon skin.

Reddit user u/NuggetWarrior09 came to the Charon skin's defense, highlighting that its clothing and decorations are vastly different from its golden counterpart. While partially agreeing with this individual, u/SoSmartCs approached the topic differently.

"If you have to put them side by side, and then the biggest difference is the hood and pants, then I'd argue they're not totally different. That's just as hyperbolic as saying they're exactly the same," this player said.

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit/TheFloompa)

Additionally, Reddit user u/SDWiiifare highlighted the lack of the green color scheme used to represent all things part of The Underworld in Fortnite's version of Greek Mythology, as seen with other skins like Hades and the Shade style for Ascendant Midas.

Reddit user u/Haunting_Telephone58 expressed how maybe Charon isn't green because he only takes people to The Underworld while not being a part of it. In response to this, u/FartKingKing explained how Charon is a part of the Underworld and how Charon's design as a colorful character does not match his reputation of an edgy hooded figure.

How to get the Charon skin in Fortnite?

The Charon skin is a Rare Outfit and is part of the Stygian Boatman set. The outfit is based on the Greek Ferryman of the Underworld responsible for taking people across the River Styx, and was a highly anticipated addition to the already packed Chapter 5 Season 2.

The outfit was introduced to the game today (April 6, 2024), so if you want to get your hands on the Charon skin, you can make your way to the Item Shop where you can purchase it for 1200 V-Bucks, much like other Rare Outfits.

